Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Makes Strong Case for Bigger Role in Giants' Run Game
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. certainly opened some eyes in last week’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Tracy, who is still learning the running back position after having converted from wide receiver during his time at Purdue, posted 129 yards on 18 carries, leading all NFL rushers who took part in Week 5 games by a wide margin.
Per NextGen Stats, his rushing performance resulted in +47 rushing yards over expected (RYOE), the most by any Giants running back in a game since Saquon Barkley in Week 11, 2023 (+48), and the most by any rookie this season.
And there wasn’t a single negative rushing play among Tracy’s 18 carries thanks to his aggressiveness and vision in attacking the line of scrimmage.
“He's a smart player,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “I think (Running Backs Coach) Joel Thomas has done a really good job with him. As much time on task as you can get for any player, particularly a young player, I think you improve at it. He's improved since he's been here.”
Tracy’s game has many strengths, one of which is his lack of hesitation once he is handed the ball, a sign of his excellent vision in finding–and hitting–the creases. He did well to redirect his attack on the move when the hole was stuffed, sliding and finding creases and space that wasn’t immediately obvious to the naked eye.
He’s also tough and strong enough to always fall forward and just quick enough to get through small openings before they close.
Daboll agreed. “There were good holes, did a good job of pressing the line of scrimmage, making decisive cuts, putting his foot in the ground on that third and two, one and a half to make a big play there,” he said.
“But he's done a nice job for us since he's been here of just continually improving, which is what we want all our players to do.”
Where Tracy’s game still needs some refinement is in pass protection. Although he hasn’t allowed any pressures in nine pass-block snaps, on those he has played, he has been alert and has avoided latching onto charging defenders to avoid penalty flags.
Based on the one performance, Tracy has earned additional playing time, something that could benefit the Giants moving forward once Devin Singletary is healthy in that it would reduce some of the wear and tear Singletary has absorbed so far.
At the very least, having a rotation in this next game against the Cincinnati Bengals could benefit the Giants. According to NextGen Stats, the Bengals have allowed the most RYOE in the NFL in 2024 (+164), in part due to having allowed the second-most rushing yards after contact (585).
Daboll, however, wasn’t quite ready to commit to saying Tracy would see more game snaps in the coming week.
“I think we just take it day by day, week by week, see what we're doing and what the game plan is for the opponent that we're about to play,” he said. “But we expect all our players to be ready and perform when their number is called.”