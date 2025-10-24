Underrated Week 8 Matchup in Giants-Eagles Clash That Could Sway Game's Outcome
Week 6 was seen as a coming-out party for New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz. He was successful against the Eagles' interior defensive line, Schmitz’s 83.2 PFF grade being the second-highest on the Giants offense among a bunch of outstanding performances in their 34-17 victory over Philadelphia.
This week, they travel to the city of Brotherly Love to face the Eagles, but this time, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who missed the first meeting, will be waiting.
This matchup will be the key to a Giants win: a fight between two 2023 NFL Draft alumni, both considered the best at their positions when they came out of college.
We know Schmitz, who has been cleared from the concussion protocol, is never afraid of a fight, and that Carter's pedigree is well known.
Let’s break down this matchup and discuss why it is so pivotal.
A Good Old-Fashioned Fight!
Back in the day, there was no trolling on the internet or saying things to get likes or clicks. Rather, there was simply beef, and whether you wanted the smoke or not.
The quiet ones were always the ones you knew wanted the smoke, and they did not hesitate to scrap it out.
This matchup will pay homage to the days long gone, when you lined it up and settled your beef on the field. This is the game within the game that fans should enjoy watching.
Even though it is on the interior, it should not be difficult to watch it unfold and assess who is winning the fight. If Schmitz is in the offensive backfield, he is losing the battle; if he is not, he is likely winning.
Interior Positioning in the Run and Pass Game
The line of scrimmage is the battleground where this war will be waged, and the road to success is clearly defined.
In the run game, Schmitz's success is playing on the Philadelphia side of the line. That means he is creating lanes for the backs to run downhill and get up on the linebackers before they can diagnose the play.
If Schmitz is playing on the New York side of the ball, the backs will need to make their first cut in the backfield, which gives the linebackers more time to diagnose the play.
If the back needs to bounce the play outside, it feeds into what most NFL defenses do best: chase east and west.
Pass protection will definitely be critical in this matchup. The worst place a quarterback can be pressured is up the middle. Carter had 6.0 sacks as a rookie and followed it up with 4.5 sacks last season.
Even though he has not recorded a sack, the Giants and Schmitz are well aware of his capabilities.
There are two components to Schmitz's winning: staying between Carter and the quarterback, and not being driven back in the pocket.
If Schmitz can stay one negative yard in the backfield, it will alleviate pressure from Carter. If he does not, it will flush his quarterback out of the pocket.
Schematic Impact on Play-Calling
How Schmitz holds up on the interior will be a significant determining factor in how this offensive braintrust can call plays.
In the run game, the more Schmitz can control Carter, the easier it is to call more runs that hit between the tackles. If they can’t, then they have to try off-tackle plays or plays designed to hit outside.
No stability up the middle in pass protection will result in the game plan calling for more sprints out, half rolls, or bootlegs to offset the interior pressure.
If Schmitz can control him, it opens the entire playbook, including allowing quarterback Jaxson Dart to escape up the middle, where he has had a lot of success this season.
Deep pass opportunities are more difficult if they have to come via a sprintout. It also limits you to attacking one side of the field. The Giants need to be able to spread the ball around, especially in the quick game, if they want to replicate their Week 6 success.
It is not a sexy matchup, but the trenches are where success is decided. The center remains an integral part of that success.
Schmitz’s ability to neutralize Carter could be the factor that changes everything for the offense in this 2025 regular-season rematch.
