Veteran Giants Kicker Nears a Possible Return to Action
The New York Giants have opened the 21-day window on injured kicker Graham Gano, who has been on IR for the last four weeks after suffering a groin strain during a pre-game warmup before the team’s Week 3 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“If Graham is ready to go, Graham will be the kicker,” head coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday. “We’ll go through the week here and [if he] looks good, hopefully he’ll be out there.
“He’s done a good job for us. Couldn’t do anything about the injury that he had.”
Gano, who has dealt with lower body injuries that have landed him on IR in each of the last three seasons, managed to kick his lone field goal attempt against the Chiefs despite being in obvious discomfort.
Before that attempt, the team had punter Jamie Gillan doing the place-kicking.
This year, Gano is 6-of-6 in field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on PATs. The Giants would undoubtedly welcome a healthy Gano back to the fold after Jude McAtamney missed three PATs in his last two games, resulting in his being waived on Monday.
If Gano is ready to go, the Giants will need to open a spot for him on the 53-man roster. If he is not, the Giants have Younghoe Koo on their practice squad.
In other Giants injury news, head coach Brian Daboll said that outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee), and defensive lineman Chancey Golston (neck) would not practice on Wednesday.
Of those three, only Golston was spotted during the part of practice open to the media, the defender working on the side with a trainer.
Receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) took part in warm-ups and individual drills during the media-access portion of practice, with their official statuses to be updated after the team's Wednesday practice session.
Check back later for the full practice participation reports for both teams.
Giants Participation Report
(Check back later for the full practice participation report.)
Did Not Practice
- OLB Brian Burns (ankle)
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
