Victor Cruz Offers His Plan to Address Giants Quarterback Situation
Amid the uncertainty surrounding the New York Giants’ future after ending the 2024 season 3-14, former wide receiver Victor Cruz has outlined a bold vision for making the team more competitive in 2025 and beyond.
Cruz, who remains involved with the team as a contributor to its broadcasting division, focused his proposal on the quarterback position. In an interview with FOX News, the receiver expressed his thoughts on what the Giants, who hold the third overall pick in the 2025 draft, should consider doing.
“I think we should get one of those veteran guys in free agency, build our roster for another year, be competitive the next year, and then go all in on Arch Manning the next year after that,” Cruz said.
“Now, we accrued a team through the draft and free agency. We have a year of a draft to put the guys in contention, to build our roster the right way, and to build depth in all these positions. … Then, we get a quarterback in free agency and see what happens.”
At the center of this vision is Manning, the highly regarded quarterback prospect from the University of Texas and nephew of Giants legend Eli Manning and Colts and Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Manning got his first real taste of college football after taking over for an injured Quinn Ewers in the 2024 season—and his performance did not disappoint.
When Ewers returned, the Longhorns took advantage of Manning’s size and running ability to convert on downs often. In the 2024 season, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.
By foregoing an early quarterback selection in the upcoming draft, the Giants can allocate their resources to fortify both the offensive and defensive units.
The Giants gave a glimpse of how strong they could be with more depth, so by focusing on improving the offensive line and adding some more talent in the secondary, the Giants could be well on their way to competing in the league in the next season and set Manning up for success if they choose to draft him later down the road.
Now, what should the Giants do with their third overall pick? According to Cruz, the Giants should snag players who can help both sides.
“I like Travis Hunter,” Cruz said. “You put him with Malik Nabers and give him some plays on defense? Come on. It’s hard to pass that up. That’s the game-changer I’m talking about. That’s that guy you can’t game-plan for.
“Imagine a team having to game plan for a guy on defense, and then be like, ‘Oh, by the way, he’s gonna play 30 snaps on offense.’ He’s a guy that can do some good things for us,” Cruz added.
While executing this plan will involve challenges and maybe some controversy for Giants fans, the potential rewards could be game-changers for the franchise's future.
The Giants' signing of the right veteran quarterback and draft strategy will be crucial. If successful, the team could emerge as a substantial contender when Manning enters the league, equipped with a talented roster and a quarterback ready to lead them into the future.
Cruz’s proposal offers a refreshing perspective on rebuilding the Giants into a perennial powerhouse. By advocating against drafting a quarterback simply because one is available and focusing on roster development, the franchise could rekindle the glory days fans have longed for since Cruz himself dazzled them on the field.