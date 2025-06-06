Giants Country

Wan'Dale Robinson Would Like to Make More of an Impact on Giants' Offense

Robinson saw career highs last season in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, yet his impact was often barely felt.

Patricia Traina

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Whether it was planned or not, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spent this most recent offseason pouring most of the team’s resources into the defense, leaving the offense to return 10 of its 11 starters/key players from last season.

That in itself was a bit of a stunner considering the Giants offense finished 30th in the league (294.8 yards offense per game) and was as flat as day-old soda when it came to just the 34 explosive plays of 20+ yards (tied with the Patriots for last in the league), and scoring (16.1 points per game, 31st in the league).

But in having made over the quarterback room to include starter Russell Wilson, who, barring anything unexpected, will be backed up by Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, the Giants are hoping that last year’s stagnant offense will be revived with new life.

“It's been nice,” said receiver Wan’Dale Robinson about life so far with Wilson. “A guy that's been in this league a long time. He tells you exactly what he wants out there, running routes and the spots he needs you to be in. So, it's been nice.”

Having Wilson, a guy who has made the deep ball an art form of late, might especially be exciting for Robinson this season. 

As the former Kentucky receiver enters his fourth (and contract) season, he is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded career highs in targets (140), receptions (93), and yards (699)--but a career-low in average yards per reception (7.5).

“Yeah, no doubt,” he said when asked if he felt as though he didn’t impact the game last year as much as he could have. “I definitely want to impact the game with a couple more big plays. And obviously, I like being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on to just be there whenever and so that way you have a completion. But I want to impact the game a little bit more, too.”

The coaches would like for that as well, and to that end, Robinson hinted that he might have a slightly different role in this year’s offense, including seeing more than just the five deep passes of 20+ yards he saw last season and more than just the 131 snaps (21.1%) he saw as an outside receiver.

“Yeah, I think I'll be moved around a little bit more,” he said. “Might be outside a little bit more, get some deeper shots down the field. But at the end of the day, just going to continue to get open and be a valuable target for our quarterbacks.”

