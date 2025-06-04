Watch: Former Giants RB Tiki Barber Latest Legend to Deliver Inspirational Message to Team
Retired Giants running back Tiki Barber is the latest in a string of the franchise’s legacy players to visit with the team during its OTAs at the invitation of head coach Brian Daboll to deliver a heartfelt message of what it means to be a Giant and how to achieve success.
Barber, who spoke after Tuesday’s OTA, joins legends such as quarterback Eli Manning, linebacker Lawrence Taylor, tight end Howard Cross, running back Ottis Anderson, defensive lineman Justin Tuck, defensive lineman Michael Strahan, running back Brandon Jacobs, and receiver Victor Cruz as former players who have shared their experiences with the current crop of players and their secrets to achieving success.
All of the legacy players have further offered to serve as sounding boards to the current players both as a group and individually.
The initiative has been amplified by head coach Brian Daboll, who last week told reporters that having the legacy Giants, who went on to achieve greatness during their time with the franchise, was all about driving home what it meant to each player to be a Giant.
“It’s something I thought about at the end of the season, getting ready for this upcoming season, some of the things I wanted to do,” Daboll said last week. “Give a good message about what it means to be a Giant for them and some different things that hopefully mean something to our players.
“A lot of legends that have played the game for this organization and tremendous football players in the National Football League, and I have a good relationship with a lot of those guys throughout my time here, and they're willing to come in and talk to those young guys. I think it's beneficial for them.”
Time will, of course, tell if the current players receive the messages shared by the legends. Still, Daboll, who perhaps believes that an outside voice might be just as if not more effective in driving home the concept of Giants pride, will continue to invite alumni to speak with the players.
