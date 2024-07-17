Were the Giants Interested in Former LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels?
Leading into the 2024 NFL draft, it was widely believed that the New York Giants were very interested in former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who eventually went to the New England Patriots with the third pick.
But according to a clip teasing the fourth episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, the Giants might also have been interested in former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The clip in question showed Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll attending LSU’s pro day, where they also observed receiver Malik Nabers, their eventual first-round pick.
In the next scene, Schoen and Daboll, along with personnel people, are in a meeting room at the team’s facility. Schoen asks the group if they’d trade up from No. 6 to have a chance to select Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner.
“I would,” Daboll said, with others in the room echoing Daboll’s response.
The preview clip ends with Schoen, Daboll, team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, and other senior personnel seated in Schoen’s office before the start of the 2024 NFL draft as Schoen lays out his plan.
“If we don’t get a quarterback here, we’ll roll with Daniel (Jones) and try to get him a weapon. We good with that?” Schoen asked.
It’s unclear who responded “yes,” but he did get at least one endorsement for the plan. It remains to be seen if others chimed in with their support or if anyone pushed back.
And for that, we’ll have to wait for the next episode.