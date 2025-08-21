WFAN Radio Host Bullish on NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart
The reviews are in, and for a second straight week, they are glowing. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to charm the media with his confident and effective playing style on the field and his strong presence off of it.
Legacies are not defined by preseason play -- just ask Daniel Jones, Kenny Pickett, and many other quarterbacks. But the 22-year-old is doing everything fans could ask for from a first-round pick who is experiencing his first brush of NFL in-game action. He is passing the eye and ear tests, and doing so with relative ease.
Dart's biggest obstacles still lie ahead, and there figures to be plenty of them, but he is inspiring much enthusiasm throughout the largest sports market in the country.
Former MVP QB Boomer Esiason and longtime sports radio host Greg Giannotti gushed over the rookie on WFAN's Boomer & Gio following his sharp outing in last Saturday's 31-12 preseason win versus the New York Jets.
"One thing that stood out for me in the first preseason game, in camp, and in some of the things I've watched is he looks more like a guy that belongs in the NFL already {more} than I ever felt about Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson," Giannotti said.
"That 'it factor' thing, the way he carries himself -- I see that more in him than I ever saw in those two guys.... Now, that doesn't mean it's going to work out. It's a good, really, really good start, but you can't get ahead of yourself."
Jaxson Dart is making a great impression
Although the Giants' coaching staff is doing a nice job of keeping things fairly straightforward for Dart during games, the No. 25 overall selection is stepping up in the pocket with conviction, using his legs when necessary and displaying superb accuracy. Put it all together, and the man looks like a perfect fit for New York. At least for now.
Neither Jones nor Wilson created the same atmosphere. They each struggled to find their footing on their respective franchises and are presently considered draft busts. While it remains to be seen if Jaxson Dart will suffer the same fate, he, head coach Brian Daboll, and the whole organization are working hard to make the most of this opportunity.
The Giants are positioning the 22-year-old to succeed, playing him behind a Super Bowl champion like Wilson and providing him with a good amount of stability on the offensive line (so far). Dart is leaning on his support system and taking what the defense gives him. He has not looked like a mere game manager, however.
The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection with Ole Miss completed 14-of-16 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He displayed a firmer grasp of an NFL-style offense, expertly using a play-action fake to misdirect the defense before connecting with tight end Greg Dulcich for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. He scored on a one-yard rush about seven minutes later.
Daboll continues to proclaim Wilson as the starting signal-caller, but the fact that reporters are still asking the question shows just how impressive Dart has been in these two exhibition matchups. Boomer Esiason said it best.
"Jaxson Dart is making it very interesting at Giants training camp," the 1995 NFL Man of the Year said. "This is what you want from your young quarterback. You want him to put doubt in the coach's mind. You want him to really shine and to stick out."
They may not admit it, but the Giants' outlook on the 2025-26 campaign has surely changed following this auspicious start. Even if Russell Wilson and Big Blue cannot survive an unforgiving schedule, the team at least has something to sell its extremely patient fan base.
