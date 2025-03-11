Giants Country

New York Giants Sign Free Agent OT James Hudson III

The New York Giants signed a veteran free-agent offensive tackle, James Hudson III, from the Cleveland Browns.

Brandon Olsen

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants have signed former Cleveland Brown offensive tackle James Hudson III to a two-year deal worth $12M, with up to another $4M in incentives.

It’s safe to assume that the incentives are based on playing time—a nifty way to work in a salary elevator if Hudson is thrust into the starting lineup.

Hudson has the athletic ability to develop into something, but it has never exactly come to fruition.

In 2024, Hudson played 222 offensive snaps for the Browns before missing the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns, Hudson has played primarily at right tackle but moved to left tackle before the 2024 season.

Hudson has allowed 79 pressures through his four years in the NFL, most of which came during the 2023 season.

At this point, especially considering the contract, Hudson should be expected to be a backup swing tackle.

When Hudson was coming out of Cincinnati in 2021, I spoke to NFL scouts who felt he could also play guard at the next level, but he hasn’t been asked to play there.

More Giants Free Agency Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Brandon Olsen
BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

Home/Transactions