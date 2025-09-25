What Giants Defense Must Know About Chargers Offense Ahead of Week 4 Meeting
The New York Giants' defense has been underwhelming so far, but they’ve got an opportunity to build momentum this Sunday. Let’s break it all down.
Personnel
The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now in Justin Herbert, who currently boasts the second-highest career completion percentage at 66.7%.
The most impressive part of that is that Herbert also has the deepest average depth of target of his career at 9.3 yards. He’s more aggressive than he has been in the past, but he’s also been incredibly efficient.
Herbert and his wide receivers have been operating at an insane level so far, with both Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston catching two of the least probable completions in the NFL this season.
Allen caught a pass with a 16.7% completion probability, and Johnston caught a pass with a 20% completion probability per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Rookie Omarion Hampton has taken over the starting running back role in Los Angeles after Najee Harris tore his Achilles tendon last week. Hampton hasn’t been able to break out yet as a rusher, but a large part of that has come after contact, with 122 of his 142 (85.9%) rushing yards coming after contact.
Last week, when Harris went out, Hampton started to look like how Austin Ekeler was used when Herbert was younger. Hampton was targeted often and almost exclusively at or near the line of scrimmage to create yards after the catch opportunities.
Johnston, Allen, and Ladd McConkey have been the main three receivers this season, with Allen and McConkey working both inside and out. McConkey will be used as the motion man, but both he and Allen will be used underneath as chain movers.
Johnston has had a breakout season so far after a wildly disappointing first couple of seasons and finally looks worth the first-round pick the Chargers used on him in 2023.
The tight ends for the Chargers are Tyler Conklin, Will Dissly, and Oronde Gadsden II, with Conklin the starter, Dissly being an in-line blocker, and Gadsden making his NFL debut last week as a pass-catching option.
Gadsden had five catches for 46 yards against the Broncos, and against the Giants' defense, he could be in for a bigger day.
The Chargers' offensive line, from left to right, is Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton, and Trey Pipkins III. However, Becton is currently in concussion protocol, and Jamaree Salyer could start in his place.
Pipkins has had an awful season so far on the right side, and he has been struggling for years due to a lack of athletic ability that hinders his long-term success there.
In pass protection, Hampton is likely to be kept in to help, but he has struggled mightily so far, like most young running backs do.
Alt and Johnson are having great seasons and will have their hands full with the Giants' defensive front, which I suspect will be a challenge for Johnson, particularly against Dexter Lawrence II.
Scheme
Despite being known for their run-heavy offense, the Chargers have thrown the ball 59.9% of the time so far in 2025, but they run more often than not on first down.
With the Chargers' offense shifting more toward a passing attack, they’ve also been looking for more deep shots, which often leads to Herbert holding onto the ball too long.
Part of the reason the Chargers have a longer time to throw than most offenses is also due to how often they use play-action passing.
Last week, I mentioned that the Chiefs have one of the quickest times to throw, partially because they don’t use play-action much - the Chargers are the inverse.
The Chargers' rushing attack has been nothing short of anemic so far, and that would be a likely explanation for early-down runs led by heavy-passing, because passing in long situations is always a bad idea.
The run game does a balanced job of working inside and out, but hasn’t been able to get going so far. With Mekhi Becton in concussion protocol, it’s hard to imagine them finding more success without him.
What this means for the Giants
The Giants' middle of the field defense needs to be locked in because Herbert will likely need to try to get rid of the ball quickly if this Giants defensive line does its part, especially on the right side.
With Hampton and Gadsden carving out roles as pass-catchers, Herbert will be looking for quick, safe options.
On the outside, Adebo should be traveling with Johnston because I’m not confident in any other cornerback being able to challenge him at the catch point.
The Giants should create as many one-on-one opportunities on the right side of the line as possible to take advantage of Salyer and Pipkins.
