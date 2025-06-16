What is NY Giants' Biggest Mandatory Minicamp Storyline?
The NY Giants begin their two-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the final step in their annual spring program and a key one as the coaching staff evaluates how well the different installations put in place during the spring are coming together.
There are sure to be several storylines worth watching, but perhaps the biggest one will be the situation unfolding in the quarterbacks' room.
The Giants have stated that they plan to roll into the season with Russell Wilson as the main arm, with Jameis Winston serving as the backup, and Jaxson Dart, the team’s No. 25 overall selection, taking his first year in the pros to sit and learn.
While that’s not expected to change for the minicamp, questions have started to pop up regarding how long Wilson will be the starter if Dart, who is making steady progress, proves to be ready sooner than anticipated.
This is the big question Pro Football Network has underlined in its list of notable storylines for each NFL team ahead of mandatory minicamps.
“The New York Giants added Russell Wilson this offseason, likely making him the starter for 2025. But he wasn’t the only quarterback taking first-team reps in OTAs,” the analysis said.
“Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart have also worked with the starters. While Wilson remains the heavy favorite heading into minicamp, the situation could shift before Week 1.”
The keyword here is “could,” but we’re here to tell you that unless Wilson suffers an injury or suddenly decides to retire, he will be the starting quarterback not just in training camp, which opens late next month, but for Week 1.
It’s often naive to make too much of what an organization elects to do with personnel groupings at such an early stage of the offseason calendar as the OTA period. As we are often reminded, these practices are voluntary, and in the case of the Giants, at least, they are teaching sessions, not necessarily sessions where jobs are won or lost.
While people are anxious to see Dart in an expanded role, there will be no rushing things preemptively with Dart, and it’s highly unlikely the Giants will make any hasty decisions regarding his status on the depth chart based on non-contact drills.
Dart, for what it’s worth, has looked promising but not perfect in the OTAs, as is to be expected. He’s been decisive at times, but there have also been instances where he’s been reckless with the ball when under pressure.
Dart is bound to have some early bumps in his path as he transitions to playing in a pro-style offense, but that is why the Giants have put the resources around him to allow him that time to make mistakes and grow before he assumes the reins in a big market.
All that said, it is a major stretch to suggest that, in the span of a two-day minicamp run without pads, any jobs will be won or lost.
What is the Storyline to Watch?
The defense. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been experimenting with different pass rush looks, in which he has managed to get all three of his outside linebackers (Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter) on the field at the same time.
But within that storyline is the deployment of Carter, the rookie chosen third overall in this year’s draft. Carter has lined up wide, at the 4i, and even at off-ball linebacker in a variety of new personnel packages Bowen has experimented with.
So far, all of those alignments involving the rookie have looked rather encouraging, though again, it needs to be noted that there is no contact allowed and no pads, which puts the defense at an advantage.
If head coach Brian Daboll treats the mandatory minicamp as he has the OTAs, the two days will be more about continuing to teach than sorting out jobs.