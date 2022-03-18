What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants' Offense

The Giants signed former Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a significant signing for the Giants who desperately needed to upgrade at the position.

At worst, Taylor provides depth and quality in a quarterback room that was extremely inexperienced and underperforming last season.

At best, he represents a legitimate nudge to incumbent quarterback Daniel Jones for the starting spot in New York, if Jones should falter or if his neck injury continues to heal at a snail's pace.

The coaching staff and front office have said they wanted to create competition at every position, and this is a signing that supports those claims.

Taylor is a pro's pro who can walk into a room and give sound advice and command respect in the huddle.

Last season, the quarterback position was "iffy," as Jones had his up-and-down moments. It was a downright disaster once Jones was injured. Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm took over and put together some of the worst football played at the position in Giants history.

Both backups accounted for five touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the six games they started for Jones. That performance made Jones' underwhelming ten touchdowns and seven interceptions look like a Pro Bowl performance.

Turnovers were a big issue at the position last season as well, but the good news is that Taylor has never been known as a guy who turns the ball over at a steady rate.

So what can we expect from Taylor if he has to come in for Jones?

Strengths: Deep Ball Placement and Elusiveness

One of the biggest issues with Jones is that he doesn't connect on deep balls regularly. He has been inaccurate at times, and at other times, he just refused to let the ball loose, as though he's not fully trusting what he sees.

One of the bright spots about Taylor's game is his ability to throw an accurate and catchable deep ball. Going back to his seasons with the Bills, he always had the ability to stretch the field with his arm. This is his most underrated attribute and is most likely why he has won several legitimate, open competitions.

His other strength is his elusiveness. Yes, Taylor is athletic, and when he breaks the pocket, he can eat up chunks of yards at a time. That picks up first downs and prolongs drives which ultimately turn into points for the offense.

But it is not just his speed. The real talent lies in his ability to extend pass plays when they are available. In his last few stops, he's dealt with questionable protection and has been navigating his way around treacherous pockets since his days at Virginia Tech.

He never gets flustered in the pocket, and because of line struggles and improving sightlines due to his height, he can make subtle adjustments that extend time and helps diagnose the post-snap defense.

Weakness: Cautiousness

One of the knocks on Taylor is that he has never been willing to consistently throw caution to the wind, that he's risk-averse. There are times when he doesn't throw passes because there's a chance it could be in danger.

His low interception numbers are accompanied by low touchdowns as well. He has only reached 20 passing touchdowns once in his career.

His extreme caution has also caused him to hold the ball longer than necessary at times, and it allows passing windows that are open to close and forces him to eat the ball via sack or scramble.

These things have prompted coaches and general managers to believe that there are better options out there, and this is the very reason why Taylor has become a journeyman around the league.

Final Thoughts

Taylor has never publicly complained about his role with any team he's been on, but he will definitely be preparing as if he will be the starter. He will impress when he gets an opportunity, and if he can not bring the best out of Daniel Jones, then it should be clear to ownership and the coaches that it is time to go in another direction at starting quarterback.

Unfortunately for Taylor, history shows that it does not matter what he does on the field. If Jones doesn't work out, the team will be looking for a new guy, regardless. Expect for him to be prepared and capable if his number is called.

Join the Giants Country Community