What Kind of Role Might RB Devin Singletary Have in NY Giants Offense?
Running back Devin Singletary has been the definition of consistency over his entire career. When the New York Giants brought him in, that was exactly what they knew they were getting.
It is also safe to say that Singletary has never made a team believe that he should be the long-term option as an RB1, which is also what the Giants envisioned when they signed him.
Singletary got his start with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. That is considered a premium pick, and he rewarded them with 775 yards on only 151 carries, a gaudy 5.1 yards per carry.
With those numbers, one might have thought that he would be in line for legitimate RB1 carries for the Bills, but instead, over the next three seasons of his rookie deal, he never eclipsed 190 carries.
He also never showed that he could be a real weapon as a pass receiver. The Bills did not try to extend him after his rookie deal, and he moved on to Houston.
His only season with the Texans produced his best rushing totals. He carried the ball 216 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns.
He was supposed to be the backup to Dameon Pierce, who was coming off a promising rookie season, but Singletary proved to be more effective and was able to claim the lion's share of the carries.
Despite Singletary’s performance, Houston did not see a future with Singletary as their lead back. That is why he was available for New York to grab during the 2024 offseason.
Devin Singletary, RB
Height: 5-7
Weight: 203 lbs.
Exp: 7
School: Florida Atlantic
How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
Devin Singletary came into 2024 with the unenviable task of replacing Saquon Barkley. What made it more difficult is that he chose to wear the number 26, a number he had always worn with the Giants, which came with higher-than-usual expectations.
But if you followed Singletary's career, in which he led every NFL team he was on in rushing until he got to the Giants, it wasn’t hard to understand why he felt confident wearing that number in New York.
Singletary started the first four games of the season and performed well. His 32 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns, over Weeks 2 and 3, made people believe there was an outside chance that he might replicate or even surpass Barkley’s 2023 production.
Singletary then had a subpar Week 4 performance and subsequently missed two games due to injuries. That opened the door for Tyrone Tracy, Jr to audition for the starting role, and when Singletary returned, the RB1 had gone to the rookie.
Singletary finished the season as the RB2, rushing for 437 yards on 113 carries, his 3.9 yards per carry the lowest of his entire NFL career. He also did not make any splash as a receiver, only recording 21 receptions for 119 yards and no touchdowns.
Contract/Cap Info
Singletary signed a three-year contract worth $16.5 million ($5.5 million APY). His deal included a $3.75 million signing bonus and annual workout bonuses of $250,000 per year.
Overall, he had $9.5 million in fully guaranteed money, consisting of his signing bonus, his first year’s salary, and $3.5 million of his 2025 base salary ($475 million).
Because Singletary does have guaranteed money, he’s likely not going anywhere, even though the team added Cam Skattebo to the mix.
The guaranteed money owed to Singletary this year would only save the team $1.5 million and cost them $4.75 million in dead money, as well as $1.25 million next year, since it would be a post-June 1 transaction.
Suppose the Giants were to move on from Singletary next year. In that case, they’d save $5.25 million and only have a $1.25 million dead money hit, assuming they made the transaction before the start of the offseason program, whereby Singletary would not be able to collect his workout bonus.
2025 Preview
Things will get tricky for Singletary in 2025. Tracy is now the incumbent starter, and Singletary will need to perform exceptionally well to reclaim the job.
There is also the presence of rookie Cam Skattabo, who was brought in to exhibit skills that neither Singletary nor Tracy possess, namely the ability to break tackles and be physical.
Further complicating things for Singletary is that he does not add any value on special teams. Outside of Tracy, who is the RB1, all of the other backs will likely add value on special teams in some capacity.
The question that will likely be asked is, if Singletary is not a major contributor running the football, what will be the real reason for him to remain on this team?
We mentioned his guaranteed money, which will likely keep him on the roster, plus both General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll know and like him.
But we can’t help but wonder if it might be better for him to find a team that will utilize him more than New York will.