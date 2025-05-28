What We Learned from New York Giants' OTA No. 2
The New York Giants took to the grass fields despite the overcast skies and threat of rain to get OTA No. 2 into the books. It was the media’s first look at the majority of the 2025 roster, who went through a nearly two-hour practice in shorts and light shells.
Here’s what we learned from the practice.
Lineup Notes
Lineups mean very little right now, given that some players were held out. However, they can offer an inside glimpse into how the depth chart might be shaping up.
On the offensive line, James Hudson III stepped in for Andrew Thomas at left tackle on the first-team offense, and Aaron Stinnie lined up at left guard in place of Jon Runyan Jr, who is still rehabbing from a shoulder issue. Jermaine Eluemunor took his usual spot at right tackle.
For the second-team offense, Joshua Ezeudu lined up at left tackle with Evan Neal next to him at left guard. (We’ll have more on Neal’s day coming later.) The right tackle alternated between Stone Forsythe and rookie Marcus Mbow.
Receiver Jalin Hyatt saw a lot of snaps with the first-team offense with Malik Nabers sidelined (toe). Hyatt, who is facing a make-or-break season, had a productive –I didn’t notice any drop or issue with his route running.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart got a few red zone snaps with the first-team offense.
Devin Singletary worked as RB1 ahead of Tyrone Tracy, Jr., who I don’t recall seeing working in the team drills. Cam Skattebo got some first-team snaps as well, continuing to show impressive and soft hands as a receiver out of the backfield.
Quarterback Play
Jameis Winston had one pick on a ball that receiver Zach Pascal bobbled, which then was corralled by safety Dane Belton. Later in the practice, Winston very nearly threw another interception, but linebacker Micah McFadden, who got his hands on the ball, dropped it.
Russell Wilson had the throw of the day on a short pass to Darius Slayton, who did a nice job of staying inbounds in the corner of the end zone.
Jaxson Dart’s first throw with the starting offense was a touchdown (to Jalin Hyatt). He also had an interception in this practice when he threw into an ultra-tight window.
Dart continues to put some zip on his passes, but I have to wonder if one of the things they’ll work on with him is developing more touch, particularly on the shorter passes where as much zip isn't needed. Something to watch moving forward.
As for overall rep distribution, it appeared that Wilson, Winston, and Dart received equal snaps in team drills, whereas Tommy DeVito received only a handful.
On the Radio
Once again, it was offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the radio calling plays during the team's 11-on-11 drills. And once again, head coach Brian Daboll was never far from Jaxson Dart’s side.
It’s still early, but if I had to take a guess, I would say that Kafka is going to start the season as the play-caller, and then I could see Daboll taking it back once Dart gets into the lineup regularly. I think this makes a ton of sense, actually, given how hands-on Daboll has been with Dart so far.
Legacy Messages
Former tight end Howard Cross was the latest Giants legacy player to come in at the request of head coach Brian Daboll to speak with the team. Daboll said bridging the gap between different Giants legacy players was something he wanted to do more of this offseason.
“Give a good message about what it means to be a Giant for them and some different things that hopefully mean something to our players,” Daboll said of the practice.
“A lot of legends that have played the game for this organization and tremendous football players in the National Football League, and I have a good relationship with a lot of those guys throughout my time here, and they're willing to come in and talk to those young guys. I think it's beneficial for them.”
Cross, Lawrence Taylor, Justin Tuck, Carl Banks, Michael Strahan, and Eli Manning are among the legacy players who have delivered a message to the team at Daboll’s invitation.
Up Next
The Giants are off on Thursday but will return to the field for OTA No. 3 on Friday. The media will next have access a week from Thursday.
