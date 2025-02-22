Where Did Giants Get Best Value Among Its 2024 Rookie Class?
The New York Giants had one of their most successful drafts last year. The team received solid production from all six picks, who are now part of the franchise’s foundation moving forward.
Led by receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyler Nubin, only the third pair of rookie teammates to eclipse 1,000 all-purpose yards a piece, the entire class received stellar grades from Pro Football Focus in its year-end review of all 32 draft classes from last year.
Let’s break it all down.
R1: WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft, came as advertised, showing big-play potential and the kind of explosiveness the Giants haven’t had in their receiving game for a while.
The 21-year-old wide receiver, who received an 87.0 grade, enjoyed an overall outstanding inaugural NFL season, setting a new franchise record for receptions and receptions by a rookie (109) while recording 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 882 offensive snaps.
His nine drops need to be cleaned up moving forward. Still, Nabers, who was a frequent NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week nominee, a Pro Bowler, and the fifth runner-up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, can assert himself as one of the top players at his position in no time.
R3: CB Andru Phillips
Schoen found good value in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, scooping up Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Dru Phillips, who finished with a 78.5 grade, third among rookie cornerbacks.
Phillips gave defensive coordinator Shane Bowen 614 defensive snaps, most of those in the slot, and he excelled against the run while holding his own in pass coverage.
He totaled one interception, two forced fumbles, one sack, 71 combined tackles, and seven tackles for loss in 14 games. Phillips is a stalwart presence to pair with a lockdown coverage corner going forward.
Phillips’s impact was fully displayed each week, but the squad's spotty defense made it hard to appreciate what this unsung Giants hero provided.
R2: SAF Tyler Nubin
Nubin, the Giants’ second-round draft pick and 2023 All-American while at Minnesota, falls right in the middle of his position group. His 65.6 grade ranked sixth among 12 rookie safeties during the 2024 campaign.
He was the Giants' second leading tackler with 98 total, behind team leader linebacker Micah McFadden. He also recorded four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 789 snaps played.
Nubin is another contributor who can make a difference in the run defense and help New York's secondary become a more well-rounded and dependable unit in the future.
A season-ending ankle injury denied him a chance at racking up more production this past season, but the former Golden Gophers star could be poised for a standout sophomore year in the NFL.
R5: RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.’s 58.4 grade seems kind of low, as does his ranking eighth out of ten 10 running backs in the 2024 class, but that could be due to Tracy not getting the RB1 role until five weeks into the season.
When he did get that role, Tracy delivered. The Giants’ fifth-round pick out of Purdue and Iowa accrued 839 rushing yards on a respectable 4.4 yards per carry, scored five touchdowns, and added 38 receptions for 284 yards and another score in 647 snaps and 17 games. PFF's 58.4 mark feels too low.
Tracy surprisingly graded lower than teammate Devin Singletary and Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), who averaged less than four yards per rushing attempt compared to Tracy’s 4.4 yards per attempt average.
As was probably the case with Tracy in the draft, it seems people were sleeping on Tracy as a viable run-game option.
It's too soon to say if Tracy will blossom into a workhorse or even a Pro Bowl running back, but with the position having made a comeback this past year (as evidenced in the postseason), he should, at the very least, be in line for increased opportunities in 2025, where he can solidify his place as a key component of the Giants' backfield for the next few seasons.
And the Rest
The praise for the Giants rookie class wasn’t just limited to the draft picks. Interior offensive lineman Jake Kubas, who went undrafted but made the 53-man roster, earned a 60.3 grade in 197 snaps.
Fellow undrafted free agent, defensive end Elijah Chatman, showed some promise in his 423 rotational snaps, finishing with a 58.9 grade.
Sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau, pressed into 435 snaps at inside linebacker thanks to injuries at the position, received a 56.8 mark. Fourth-round pick Theo Johnson, the promising young tight end whose season was cut short due to a foot injury after 681 snaps, finished with a 53.5 grade.
Schoen and the rest of the decision-makers are under pressure to deliver an encore for their 2025 class as the Giants look to climb out of the cellar and back into relevance.