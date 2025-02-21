Giants' 2024 Draft Class Gets Glowing Final Grade From NFL.com
As preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft Coverage kicks into high gear, the final grades are in for all 32 NFL teams’ 2024 draft classes.
The grades, done by NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, showed that more than half of the league received passing grades while just three teams (Buffalo, Minnesota, Cleveland) received failing marks.
The New York Giants were one of four teams that received an A- grade for their 2024 rookie class, which was ranked sixth-best among the 2024 classes. The Giants’ class ranked one spot ahead of the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and behind the Commanders, Rams, Chargers, Raiders, and Bucs.
As anticipated, Giants Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers (15 games/13 starts) was one of the highlighted rookies of the team’s 2024 class.
“Combining a dog mentality with dynamic playmaking ability, Nabers posted spectacular numbers (109/1,204/7) while catching passes from an unspectacular cast of quarterbacks (Daniel Jones/Drew Lock/Tommy DeVito/Tim Boyle),” Filice wrote.
Nabers, drafted sixth overall, played his college ball at LSU. He set Giants franchise records, including most receptions in a single season (109) and most receptions by a rookie (109), breaking the previous marks held by Steve Smith and Saquon Barkley, respectively.
The appreciation of New York's draft class didn't end with Nabers. Former college wideout turned running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was praised for his "dual-threat ability" in his 17 games played and 12 overall starts.
The fifth-round running back had over 1,100 scrimmage yards and six total scores as arguably the team's second-best offensive player. He and Nabers became just the third pair of rookie teammates to each top the 1,000 all-purpose yards mark in league history.
Fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson was credited for his steady play in the 12 games and 11 starts before his broken foot on Thanksgiving knocked him out for the season.
At the time of the injury. Johnson had 331 yards receiving and a touchdown reception on 29 receptions from 43 targets.
Filice rounded out his analysis by crediting the performances of the two defensive backs selected, safety Tyler Nubin (second round) and slot cornerback Dru Phillips (third round).
Nubin finished second on the team in tackles (98) while forcing and recovering a fumble with a pass defended.
Phillips started six games and played 14 as the team's starting nickel back. He finished with a top-15 defensive grade (77.5) at the cornerback position from Pro Football Focus, having collected 31 stops, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
The Giants' six draft selections started at least six games during their rookie years in 2024. Their sixth and final pick, inside linebacker Darius Muasau, finished with 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, and an interception in the 15 games he played and seven stars.
The Giants rookie class was one of very few things that went right for the team in its recently completed 100th season.
Despite the decision to pass on drafting a quarterback, the Giants not only got solid contributions from their entire rookie class, but that group is now a part of the team’s foundation for the long term and a likely reason why general manager Joe Schoen believes that the team is not as far off as many seem to think in light of its franchise-worst 3-14 record posted in 2024.