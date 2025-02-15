Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Gets Surprising Ranking in New Analysis
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. exceeded expectations in his rookie year in trying to help ease the sting of Saquon Barkley’s departure to the Eagles.
Tracy, the team’s fifth-round draft pick, who began the season as RB2 behind free-agent acquisition Devin Singletary, finished the season with over 1,100 scrimmage yards, and whose 839 rushing yards on 192 carries (4.4 average) weren’t that far off from Barkley’s 2023 numbers (962 yards on 247 carries, 3.9 average), was impressive in his first season.
However, in a new ranking of NFL starting running backs done by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew for NFL.com, Tracy finished 25th.
Among those ahead of Tracy were Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots; No. 26) and Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs; No. 27), but ranked behind Breece Hall (New York Jets; No. 22), Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals; No. 23), and Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers; No. 24).
Tracy, who was part of a strong 2024 Giants draft class, only played in 66 snaps through the first four games of the season. He broke out in his first NFL start in Week 5 against Seattle by posting his first 100-yard career game. He heavily contributed to the Giants' 29-20 win and finished with 129 yards on 18 carries (7.17 YPC).
From there, Tracy finished the season with two more 100-yard outputs, 839 yards, and five touchdowns. He ranked third amongst rookies in rushing yards and averaged 4.37 yards per carry.
This was all behind an offensive line that finished with a 69% run-blocking win rate (27th), according to ESPN’s NFL Team Win Rate Rankings.
Formerly a wide receiver for four seasons at Iowa before transferring to Purdue, where he converted to running back, Tracy added 284 yards and a touchdown on 38 receptions in his rookie NFL season, earning 2024 NFL All-Rookie team honors.
As productive as he was for the Giants, his game also had some issues. He fumbled the ball five times this season and had six drops out of the backfield as a receiver. One of his fumbles, against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, led to a Panthers win in overtime.
Hiccups aside, the 25-year-old had a successful rookie campaign, teaming up with first-round pick Malik Nabers (1,204 receiving yards) to become the first set of rookie teammates to record 1,000 scrimmage yards since 2006 (Marques Colston and Reggie Bush of the Saints).
Tracy will enter the 2025 offseason as the Giants’ RB1 as he looks to clean up the fumbles and drops and build on what was otherwise a successful rookie campaign.