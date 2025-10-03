Where NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Eyes Improvement in Next Start
Like many modern blockbusters, Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are planning many sequels.
With the dramatics of his debut set aside, Dart now embarks on part two, which will be staged against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Earning a win in Dart's entry no doubt provides the best foundational momentum the Giants have had in quite some time, but the rookie knows that the Sunday win over the Los Angeles Chargers will only be fondly remembered if he and the team build on it.
"It was just one game," Dart said as the Giants prepared for the Big Easy. "You can't make it anything bigger than what it is, and you've got to prepare the right way. I think that's kind of been my message to everybody in the locker room. We've got to come to compete every single day."
Dart's box score was relatively pedestrian, as he completed 13-of-20 passes for 111 yards and a score. The innumerable impact it had on the Giants fanbase's hopes and vibes, however, renders last Sunday a day potentially long remembered among the blue faithful.
Such supporters have no doubt viewed the film endlessly since Sunday, but likely over the positive bits, such as Dart's first professional touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson. Having viewed the whole affair over with his offense, however, Dart knows there's plenty to improve on.
"I think, expectation-wise, I think you just have the thought that you're going to execute at the highest level and you're going to do this and do that," Dart said.
"I felt like there were a few things that I could have cleaned up. It was good to see that on tape and definitely try to implement things that I didn't play to my best ability at, and just try to correct those things."
Asked what exactly he'd like to change, Dart strongly hinted at his pocket presence being a large factor, especially after taking five sacks.
"I think just be a little bit cleaner with my footwork in the pocket, just be a little quicker in my progressions, maybe, and there are definitely a few sacks that I felt like I could have gotten the ball out of my hand and probably just thrown away," Dart said.
"Those are the kind of things that stood out to me ... I felt like some of the sacks that I took were kind of the biggest ones hit-wise that I felt like I could have avoided."
Even with the growing pains, Dart made it clear that he "[doesn't] really regret" anything that transpired against the Chargers. Even one of his more ill-advised endeavors—a would-be stiff-arm of Chargers defender Cam Hart during a second-half scramble—drew a laugh in hindsight since he escaped without injury..
"Yeah, maybe that's not the smartest with my throwing hand," Dart said with a sheepish grin. "I didn't really like the way [Hart] was looking at me."
Facing the winless Saints, Dart has a prime opportunity to become the fourth Giants rookie quarterback to win each of his first two starts, a list that currently includes Travis Tidwell, Phil Simms, and Daniel Jones.
