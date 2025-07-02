Where NY Giants Ranked Among the Most Injured Teams in 2024?
Every NFL team incurs its share of injuries, but it seems that over the last several years, the New York Giants have had to endure more than their fair share of injuries.
So, just how bad was the Giants’ injury situation in 2024? Aaron Schatz, in an article for FTN Fantasy, went through the injury reports for all 32 NFL teams last season and compiled rankings of Man Games Lost for each team.
The Giants finished 13th (70.3) overall in the rankings, which breaks down to 13th (28.8) on offense and 17th (41.5) on defense.
The overall ranking was a huge improvement from the 2023 season, in which the Giants ranked 26th (84.4).
The Giants also finished with a better ranking than the Jets, who also make MetLife Stadium their home field. Gang Green finished 20th (84.9) last season in man-games lost.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
It’s not all about the number of injuries
When evaluating a team’s injury situation against its record, it’s not necessarily all about the number of injuries a team has resulting in man-games lost, but rather about who the team loses and whether they have adequate depth behind those lost to sustain the flow.
In the Giants’ case, last year was something of a mixed bag. In losing left tackle Andrew Thomas in Week 6, the Giants struggled to find a suitable fill-in for their best offensive lineman.
The same could also be said of Dexter Lawrence, whom the Giants lost to a season-ending elbow injury in the Thanksgiving game; Lawrence’s absence forced the Giants to adjust their defensive front in an attempt to stem the bleeding after their Pro Bowl nose tackle was sidelined.
Then there were some other injuries where one might argue the Giants didn’t feel the pinch as badly as others.
When outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux missed five games due to a wrist injury, Azeez Ojulari stepped in and was productive as a pass rusher, producing five of his six sacks on the year.
That all said, the Giants made some personnel changes to their strength and conditioning program, adding Dr. Matthew Frakes as the director of performance nutrition, and Chris Allen and Mark Naylor as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.
The team also promoted Drew Wilson to Director of Strength and Conditioning. The new faces are likely to have brought new ideas to help keep the Giants as healthy as possible in the weeks ahead.
Injuries can’t be completely avoided, given the violent nature of the sport. Still, the hope is that the Giants, having addressed their S&C program and added depth to positions where they can’t afford performance drops, are better equipped to survive a lengthy season in which they don’t have their bye until the last quarter of the year.