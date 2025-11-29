Giants Injury Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and More

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayton Thibodeaux, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is trending toward missing his third straight game this week.

Thibodeaux was held out of the team’s Saturday practice, the only one of the Giants’ injured to be held back, per interim head coach Mike Kafka, who said he wasn’t sure if it would be necessary to shut down the outside linebacker.

“I think it's too soon to tell,” Kafka said before Saturday’s practice. “I think he's working his tail off to get back and get better, and our doctors are taking care of him.

“He's attacking–I see him in the building getting rehab. So, he's working his tail off to get back and better for us.”

Thibodeaux might not have the gaudy numbers–in 10 games, he has 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits to go along with 25 tackles and five tackles for loss–but he’s been playing some solid ball this season.

That strong play has shown up against the run, where his 80.7 run defense grade is the best among the Giants' defense, and his 15 stops are second on the team , behind inside linebacker Bobby Okereke’s 21.

In other injury news, interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence returned to practice on a limited basis after being held out the last two days due to his having aggravated the elbow injury that ended his season early last year.

Kafka said it was too soon to say whether Lawrence would be ready for Monday’s game, noting that they would continue to evaluate him after each practice and leading up to gameday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo, who has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 6 in Denver, is also trending in the right direction.

“He looked good, had a good day yesterday,” Kafka said. “So, we'll continue to get some work (Saturday), and then we'll make a call after how today works out.”

New York Giants Final Injury Report

Out

OL Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) | DNP

Questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck/knee) | Limited

CB Korie Black (bicep) | Limited

LB Swayze Bozeman (hip) - NEW ADDITION | Limited

OLB Victor Dimukeje (knee) - NEW ADDITION | Limited

Players With No Designation

Limited Participation

DL Dexter Lawrence (elbow) | UPGRADE

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle)

Full Participation

QB Jackson Dart (concussion)

CB Deonte Banks (hip)

S Tyler Nubin (neck)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee) | UPGRADE

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) | UPGRADE

Patriots Final Injury Report

Out

S Bredan Schooler (ankle)

G Jared Wilson (Ankle)

Questionable

LB Harold Landry (LB)

DT Khyris Tonga (chest)

The Patriots also advised that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who is being treated for a medical issue, will miss the game and that Zak Kuhr will assume his responsibilities.

