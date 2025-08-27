Where NY Giants' Salary Cap Space Currently Stands After Roster Cutdown Date
In an ideal scenario, the New York Giants will enter any given season with between $8-$10 million of salary cap space, which would allow them to over standard practice squad elevations and bring in roster upgrades and replacements for injured players throughout the season.
The Giants still have a few days before they need to get their salary cap in order. Still, after trimming the roster down from 90 to 53, New York currently has $4.143 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, which accounts for 61 players under contract.
That total represents the second-lowest amount in the league, just above the Buffalo Bills. That total also takes into account the Top 51 rule, which remains in effect until next Tuesday.
Of the money spent, the Giants currently have $4.267 million tied up in players on injured reserve (offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, receiver Da’Quan Felton, tight end Jermaine Terry II, and defensive back TJ Moore).
They also currently have $3.318 million committed to three players who are on the inactive/PUP list (outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje, running back Eric Gray, and safety Anthony Johnson, Jr.).
Lastly, the Giants currently have a whopping $28.981 million tied up in dead money (quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Darren Waller, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, receiver Juice Wells, offensive lineman Stone Forsythe, offensive lineman Jaison Williams, cornerback O’Donnell Fortune, safety Makari Paige, and receiver Ihmir Smith Marsette).
Jones’s $22.21 million dead money represents the biggest chunk of money tied up in a player not set to contribute to the roster this season.
That comes to $36.566 million in funds allocated to players who won’t be available in Week 1, or roughly 12.4% of the Giants' total cap allotment for the year, according to Spotrac, which ranks the total cap allotment as the third most in the league.
The Giants can open up cap space by converting a portion of the base salaries of some of their higher earners, such as left tackle Andrew Thomas ($16.4 million), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II ($15.5 million), and guard Jon Runyan Jr ($9 million) into signing bonuses which then prorate over the remaining life of the contract.
