Which College Football Program Would Be NY Giants’ "Twin"?

It’s been a rough 13-year stretch for fans, who, since getting to witness the team’s huge Super Bowl triumph over the New England Patriots in 2011, have only been treated to two playoff-bound seasons (2016 and 2022) since.
But Giants fans, take heart: you are not alone in having been stuck in the midst of a disappointing dry spell, as in a new and fun exercise put together by FanDuel sportsbook ahead of the start of the NFL and college seasons, each NFL team was given a “twin” from among the college ranks whose situation best matches that of the NFL counterpart.
The Giants’ college twin ended up being the University of Kansas Jayhawks football program.
A tale of two teams down on their luck
The choice certainly makes sense as both teams have struggled to generate annual winning seasons, particularly over the last eight seasons.
In the Giants’ case, their last winning season came in 2022 when they posted a 9-7-1 mark, earning their first postseason berth since 2016 when they went 11-5 and finished in second place in the division, and their first postseason win since 2011, their last Super Bowl championship following a 9-7 regular-season campaign.
The Jayhawks, meanwhile, haven’t had much luck either. Over the last eight seasons, they have had just one winning campaign, that coming in 2023 when they finished 9-4 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Nevada-Las Vegas by a score of 49-36.
But that’s not all the Giants and Jayhawks have in common. In 2007, the Giants famously transformed a 9-7 record that earned them a Wild Card berth into one of the most remarkable postseason runs in recent NFL history.
That run, of course, concluded with the Giants upsetting the heavily favored and undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII by a score of 17-14.
That same season, the Jayhawks posted a school-best 12-1 record, earning an invitation to the FedEx Orange Bowl, where they defeated Virginia Tech 24-21.
The Giants, for what it's worth, currently do not have any players on their roster or practice squad from the University of Kansas.
