Why Giants RB Cam Skattebo Could Be This Year's Bucky Irving
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo has yet to touch the turf at MetLife Stadium. Still, the intrigue for what he will bring on gameday is already getting those around the team excited for what’s to come this season.
Not only was his selection by the Giants unexpected for a franchise that didn’t have the position very high on their pre-draft radar, but Skattebo was part of a very talent-rich class with a bunch of late-round ball carriers who could contribute in much more than a simple cleanup role.
Ranked as the No. 3 prospect within the group, Skattebo electrified the game with his uber-physical style of rushing that hasn’t been seen in East Rutherford in a long time.
He bulldozed his way to the second-highest rushing yardage at Arizona State last fall, including 1,711 yards on 293 carries for 21 touchdowns and an average of 5.8 yards per attempt.
It wasn’t that long ago that we saw a couple of Day 3 players enter the NFL and dominate from the jump. One of them was Skattebo’s new teammate and fellow Giants rusher Tyrone Tracy Jr., and the other was Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who led all novice running backs with an impressive year featuring 1,122 yards on the ground.
Skattebo is likely aiming to become the sleeper draft choice to stun people at the next level as Irving did. In fact, Bleacher Report recently named him the top prospect on a short list of names who could become the next Bucky Irving during the 2025 season.
"Skattebo is very difficult to bring down on first contact," said B/R’s Matt Holder. "He runs with a forward lean and lowers his shoulders to power through arm tackles with a finisher's mentality.
“He's a physical runner who will test the defense's will. As a defender, you must be prepared to bring the same energy for all four quarters."
The article goes on to reason that Skattebo finds himself in one of the most ideal scenarios to replicate Irving’s 1,000-yard campaign in year one, and it’s not solely because of his stats or his unwavering fearsomeness with the pigskin in his hands.
More importantly, the Giants can offer Skattebo a good blend of the right system. This sturdy offensive line is returning healthy, and Tracy Jr., a complementary teammate, will share the rushing workload all season.
Tracy, whom the Giants took in the fifth round in the 2024 NFL Draft, was tasked with a lot in his rookie stint that exceeded expectations for where he was selected. He was supposed to partner with veteran Devin Singletary to fill the void left by Saquon Barkley, but the latter never panned out as highly as Brian Daboll had envisioned for his offense.
Instead, Tracy took advantage of his opportunity and became one of the brighter stories of a dismal season for the Giants. He pushed the ball 192 times for 839 yards and five touchdowns, which finished third among rookie players.
Thanks to his aerial work, his total yards from scrimmage surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, which will hopefully carry over into the upcoming campaign.
Recent league intel suggests that the Giants want to use Skattebo as a runner and pass catcher, given his sharp hands and ball-tracking ability. With Tracy holding that skill set from his college days, it’s more likely that Skattebo will take over the between-the-tackle carries, which can lead to a heavier workload for him.
The tandem of Skattebo roughing up the trenches and Tracy taking care of the outside zone rushing and passing plays could bring back memories of the Brandon Jacobs-Ahmad Bradshaw duo that won the hearts of Giants fans and the franchise a Lombardi trophy back in 2011.
If anything, the Giants, who ranked 23rd in rushing yards and 18th in yards per attempt, would love to use Skattebo’s downhill running to tire out the defense and lead to more high-volume chances out of the passing attack. Skattebo logged 4.09 yards after contact in his final season with the Sun Devils and forced 103 missed tackles.
The best thing for his early upside will be the health of the Giants' offensive line, which is set to be at full strength again this summer. They’ll get back Andrew Thomas on the left side, and Jermaine Eluemunor has had the right end locked up since he arrived in free agency last offseason.
The middle starring spots feature the return of Jon Runyan, center John Michael Schmitz, and Greg Van Roten, who didn’t miss a snap for the Giants all season. All three are adept at opening up rushing lanes for the back to get a quick, powerful burst up the gut, and that’s where Skattebo thrives.
If that stays afloat, the Giants could have a much more impressive huddle with extra targets and a solid rushing tandem to be reckoned with, Skattebo joining in. He made himself notorious by showing up big on the top stages of college football as a bull rusher who doesn’t give up on the play easily. The Giants' offense could sure enjoy a jolt of toughness against some elite competition on their plate.
