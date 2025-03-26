Why Giants Should Still Consider Drafting QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 3
The New York Giants’ signing of quarterback Russell Wilson to a room with quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito might appear to be a full house.
But that house is nothing more than a temporary residence given the length of the contracts Wilson (1), Winston (2), and DeVito (1) have signed.
This is a big reason why the Giants can’t rest on their laurels regarding the most critical position on a football team. The Giants do not currently have a long-term answer at quarterback, and until that objective is met, the quarterback rebuild cannot be considered finished.
That’s where the NFL Draft comes in. All signs seem to point to the Tennessee Titans aiming to select Miami star quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, which puts the Giants out of reach for Ward.
But depending on what the Cleveland Browns do at No. 2—and there has been some early word that they might go with the best available, which would likely be either Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter—the Giants could be in play for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
If Sanders is there at No. 3, the Giants should run their draft card up to the commissioner and not think twice about it.
Although the plan seems to be to sit a rookie quarterback for the coming year to allow him to be more developed and fully acclimate, Sanders is a solid prospect with franchise quarterback written all over him.
Sanders will give a team a pure pocket passer with precision, accuracy, and functional mobility. In short, he’s a prospect that could very well provide the Giants the kind of hope at the quarterback position they have not seen since Eli Manning took snaps under center.
Sanders is no stranger to the bright lights. He is the son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.
He has faced some situations on a big stage, and he’s come through more often than not. Sanders knows what comes with the spotlight and media attention: high expectations! And he’s ready to meet them.
The Giants need a culture changer and builder at the most critical position in the sport. Sanders will bring stability and calmness in big moments and be a clutch factor late in games.
The New York Giants roster is a little further along in its rebuild than some are willing to give it credit, but the long-term quarterback spot needs to be inserted into the equation.
Short of accomplishing that, the debate and discussion about the Giants quarterback situation is sure to become an annual topic that no one wants to rehash continuously.
