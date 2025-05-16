Why the Giants' Passing Offense Has Its Work Cut Out for It to Start the Season

in the first 7 weeks, the New York Giants will face FIVE top-7 pass defenses from last year:



#1 Broncos (Wk 7)

#2 Eagles (Wk 6)

#3 Chargers (Wk 4)

#6 Commanders (Wk 1)

#7 Chiefs (Wk 3)



very well might be the #1 toughest schedule of pass defenses for any team to start the year