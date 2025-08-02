Why You Can’t Count Out NY Giants RB Devin Singletary Yet
The NFL offseason often inspires what-if? Scenarios, some of which make sense and some of which are just put out there to fill time until the start of NFL training camps.
One notion that has been floated a few times regarding the New York Giants is the suggestion to trade running back Devin Singletary, a notion that was born when the team drafted rookie Cam Skattebo back in April.
But besides the point that Singletary has $3.5 million in guaranteed money owed to him this year, the 28-year-old running back has been a good presence in the team’s locker room, serving as a mentor to Tyrone Tracy, Jr. last year and to Skattebo and the rest of the still-young running backs on the team.
And on the field? Singletary, who unofficially fell to RB2 behind Tracy, still appears to have a role on this offense, if for nothing else than due to his hard-nosed style of running.
Singletary, according to Inside Edge, was one of the most successful running backs on runs up the middle last season.
On 60 carries, he was stuffed just five times for a remarkable 8% stuff rate on such runs, half of the league average of 16%. That tied him for first place among 42 qualified running backs.
Open to do anything
While he would welcome a chance to be the lead back, which is a role he’s held throughout most of his career, he understands that times change and that one must be flexible and willing to adapt to new circumstances
“I get in where I fit in,” Singletary told reporters on Friday. “Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. I can do it all, so I’m just here to help the team win. Whatever way that may be, I’m here for that.”
Just because he’s no longer the lead back doesn’t mean that Singletary has lost any affinity for life as a Giant. If anything, Singletary is enjoying his football surroundings.
“This is one of the best rooms I’ve been a part of,” he said. “Skatt he brings the energy. He’s always upbeat. (Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.) Trace, he’s kind of in between the laid back and bringing the energy.
“Then you got me, I’m laid back. I’m the vet, but I like what we got. We can all do everything. We’re different in ways, but we can all do everything. In the league, I feel like you have to have that.”
Head coach Brian Daboll agreed, noting that the days of running backs specializing in one or two specific areas are a thing of the past.
“I think all three of those guys are capable of running, to pass block, to run routes,” he said. Sometimes when you-it ’s not a bad thing, it’s a good thing–we’ve won a lot of games at other places where we’ve had a bigger back and some smaller backs, but sometimes that gives indicators too, of ‘All right, this guy’s in the game. It’s either going to be this or this, or we can eliminate some options.’
“So the more all-purpose backs you can have that can do a variety of things, I think that helps.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.