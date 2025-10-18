Will Giants Return to Cornerback Rotation?
New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who last week flew solo at the team's second cornerback spot while Deonte Banks, with whom Flott had rotated for the first five weeks of the season, had a rather impressive showing in the team's Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The highlight of what was arguably Flott's best showing of 2025 was a huge 68-yard interception return that set up the Giants' final score of the night.
Given his stellar play, one would think that moving forward, the rotation between Flott, who handled first and second downs, and 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, who handled third downs, is over, right?
Maybe not so fast.
“We'll see,” said Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Thursday. “We're working through it, talking through all that as we go. I won't even get into that.”
There should be no “week-to-week” unless the context involves an injury that necessitates a “week-to-week” status.
Last week against the Eagles, Flott not only posted one of his best grades from Pro Football Focus (73.7), but he also had one of his most productive games as the CB2.
Flott’s night saw him limit pass targets against him to 50% for nine yards, eight of which came after the catch.
He also, of course, had the big interception return that helped set up the Giants’ final scoring drive of the evening.
Further breaking down Flott’s big night, he faced a total of four different receiving targets: tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Saquon Barkley, and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.
He held both receivers without a catch (one target a piece), and stopped Barkley for a loss of one yard, leaving the bigger Goedert as the only target against him to find success (10 yards, two after the catch).
Bowen, in addressing the decision to go primarily with Flott, again made certain to include Banks when talking about the plans moving forward.
But he added, “Just encouraged with where (Flott) was going in the week. That's what we decided to do, and he showed up and played well for us.”
Which is exactly why, until proven otherwise, Flott should remain as the starter, regardless of the situation.
