Will Greg Van Roten Reclaim His Starting Role on NY Giants OL?
When the New York Giants built their offensive line, their approach was to blend a versatile group of youth and experience capable of playing multiple positions.
So when Evan Neal was derailed by a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery in the spring, the Giants brought in another versatile, veteran offensive lineman who had previous ties to offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo: Greg Van Roten.
Van Roten, who came to camp the second week, stepped in at right guard after the Giants had to shuffle their offensive line following Neal’s setback. Originally, the plan was for Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan, Jr., to play the guard spots.
But with Eluemunor needed at right tackle, that opened a spot for Van Roten to play as a starter, and he turned out to be not only durable but steady, showing his versatility later in the season when the Giants needed him to step in at center.
Greg Van Roten, G
Height: 6-3
Weight: 305
EXP: 11 Years
School: Penn
How Acquired: FA-’24
2024 in Review
Van Roten was a free agent at the start of training camp before the 2024 season, but it wasn’t long before the Giants signed him to reunite him with Eluemunor and new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
In 2024, no lineman was more versatile or reliable than Van Roten was for the Giants, who started two games at center and 15 games at right guard.
While he was reliable in the sense of being available at multiple positions, Van Roten did have his fair share of ups and downs on the field.
Van Roten gave up the most pressures allowed on the team (35), but he also played the most snaps on the entire offense by a large margin.
Contract/Cap Info
Van Roten re-signed with the Giants this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, with $2.45 million guaranteed.
Incentives could increase the total contract value to $3.75M, with an additional $ 500,000 bonus available.
2025 Preview
The expectation is for Van Roten to compete for an opportunity to be a starter on the Giants' offensive line in 2025.
Van Roten should feel very secure with his spot on the roster, considering his versatility and durability.
With starting center John Michael Schmitz still yet to play a full 17-game season, Van Roten is available to move to center in a pinch.
If Evan Neal finds success after moving to guard, that could also play a factor in what Van Roten’s role will be in 2025.
Neal had been working mostly at left guard during the spring, and if he impresses enough, there could be some decisions for the Giants to make between him, Van Roten, and Runyan.
It’s a good problem for the Giants to have, with three players who could potentially compete for significant playing time at both guard spots, but could also leave someone on the outside looking in.
Van Roten’s comfort with the offense, film from 2024, and versatility make him a valuable part of the Giants' offensive line, and he helps this team elevate its floor.