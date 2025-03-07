Would Saftey Justin Reid Make Sense for Giants Defense?
Last season, the New York Giants allowed safety Xavier McKinney to leave for the Green Bay Packers in free agency, and the team’s former second-round pick went on to have a career season and was in the discussion for Defensive MVP honors after finishing with 88 tackles, eight interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
While the Giants' young secondary flashed potential, they certainly could have used McKinney's help last season.
The Giants started 2024 second-round pick Tyler Nubin and Jason Pinnock as safeties last season. Nubin produced three straight 12-tackle efforts before an ankle injury in Week 13 ended his rookie season. He finished with 98 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
Dane Belton was thrust into the starting spot. His 15-tackle performance in Week 15 was inspirational, but he struggled in coverage against tight ends. He finished the season with six pass deflections and an interception while starting six games.
Meanwhile, Pinnock had his share of coverage struggles. As a free agent, it’s unclear if he will be back with the team. He was a liability in coverage after being brutally targeted by opposing teams. He is set to be a free agent.
To solidify the defense's anchors, the Giants might consider signing veteran safety Justin Reid in free agency. Doing so would provide a stable veteran presence to an unproven secondary.
Reid has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was crucial to their three-straight Super Bowl appearances. He appeared in 49 games during those three seasons, averaging over 80 tackles a season and adding three interceptions and 23 pass breakups.
Last season, the 28-year-old ranked 20th out of 171 qualifying safeties with an overall PFF grade of 76.9. He was phenomenal in coverage, finishing with a 77.4 rating, 12th amongst safeties.
To compare, Nubin finished as the Giants' top-ranked safety with a 65.6 overall grade and a 58.1 grade in coverage.
Reid would be an immediate help in the secondary; however, he likely will come with a price, as Pro Football Network projects that Reid could receive up to $16 million annually.
"In terms of a potential contract, Reid should expect to be paid toward the upper end of the market this offseason,” PFN noted.
“At the top of the charts is Antonie Winfield Jr. at $21.025 million, who got paid after an incredible 120-tackle season with six forced fumbles and three interceptions. Reid is unlikely to challenge that but should be able to land in the Jessie Bates III, Budda Baker-type tier."
Reid does not have the same game-changing turnover ability as those players, which could mean his deal settles at around $15 million. However, he is a statistically better player than Marcus Williams when he got $14 million per year."
The Giants might not be willing to spend that money on a safety, but they should. The secondary was a concern last season. The Giants' secondary recorded the second-fewest interceptions (5), allowing 3,869 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.
There are also ways to structure contracts so that it might be as financially daunting. They could front-load the contract, offer an incentive-laden contract, or even provide potential opt-outs.
In McKinney's deal with Green Bay, they backloaded his contract and provided an opt-out after the 2025 season, although they would not activate it. McKinney's cap hit was only $7.8 million last season before moving to a $17.85 million cap hit this season.
Still, to get premier talent, you have to pay premier talent. The Giants also have the cap space to make it work, as they are projected to have $46 million in cap space, and the two-time Super Bowl winner would undoubtedly improve the roster.