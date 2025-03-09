Would This Outside-the-Box Quarterback Solution Make Sense for Giants?
As free agency looms, every team wants to ensure their man behind center can lead the team in the upcoming season.
The New York Giants are no exception. Their need for a high-level starter at quarterback is as big and obvious as any on the current roster. However, with the veteran options becoming limited, thinking outside the box and making a pitch for someone under the radar could be beneficial.
One candidate who fits that description is Patriots quarterback Joe Milton, whom New England is reportedly willing to trade. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, having spoken to a former Patriots assistant coach, quoted that unnamed source as suggesting that a third-round pick might facilitate a deal.
The unnamed former Patriots assistant coach also told Volin at the combine that he considered Milton as the “second most talented quarterback available” after Matthew Stafford, who, of course, is no longer available to be had after agreeing to stay with the Rams.
Milton has little experience at the NFL level, having appeared in just one game last season. In that game, he went 22-of-29 (75.9%) for 241 yards and one touchdown while posting a 58.6% success rate in picking up the minimum yardage on each down.
A sixth-round draft pick last year, Milton, who played his college ball at Michigan and Tennessee, stands 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds. The cousin of former Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin had a fairly productive six-year college career, completing 61.6% of his pass attempts for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions.
Milton comes with his flaws, however. His college tape is a mixed bag of jaw-dropping throws followed by head-scratching decisions, which could be why he fell to the sixth round of last year’s draft. Accuracy and consistency have been his biggest hurdles, but he has the physical tools that can’t be taught.
And with cap hits of $960,000, $1.075 million, and $1.190 million, Milton would be an inexpensive prospect who would cost less than the one-year, $1+ million deal the Tommy DeVito just signed with the Giants.
The problem is that the Giants duo of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in a “must-win” scenario after being a grace period by ownership. That’s why they’re likelier to pursue a veteran quarterback with more experience and a track record of winning games.
On the other hand, Schoen has expressed a willingness to swing for a quarterback until he gets it right. And a swing for Milton, whose inexpensive contract would give the team financial flexibility while adding a dynamic athlete at the most crucial position in football, would be quite the swing.
It’s a gamble, no question. But if the Giants see a future star in him or even just a legitimate backup with upside, parting with a late pick might be the kind of aggressive play this team needs to have an influx of talent.