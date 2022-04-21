2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Overall, Sean Rhyan is an experienced tackle who may be a better fit as a guard at the next level. Rhyan moves players off the line of scrimmage with his run blocking ability.

He generates force and is relentless when blocking down in power/gap, has the body control and footwork to be efficient when kicking into space, and he’s very effective -- if he fits his hands and controls defenders -- when blocking to the play side laterally. However, on the play side, if he doesn’t get his hands inside to control, he is susceptible to leaning, causing balance and pad level issues.

I see him more as a guard than a tackle, not just because of his 14th percentile arm length. Still, because his feet aren’t fast, he’s not confident in his sets because he over-corrects for his lack of foot quickness and will struggle to consistently play on an island against NFL pass rushers.

At guard, he projects very well because most of his pass-rushing issues are masked inside, albeit he still needs to play with a better center of gravity. Rhyan falls in the same camp with Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, and Kentucky's Darrian Kennard as college OTs that will more than likely play inside. (BC's Zion Johnson took snaps at tackle too).

Rhyan should be selected on Day 2, with the upside of being a very effective starting guard at the next level.