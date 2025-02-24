Why This Quarterback Draft Prospect Could Give Giants Pause
The pressure is on the New York Giants to deliver an encore of equal or greater performance from last year’s stellar draft class.
The question on everyone’s mind is whether the Giants will swing for the fences and select a quarterback in this draft.
Multiple mock drafts have alternated their projections between Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the Giants' first-round pick, but there is a good chance that both won’t be on the board when the Giants go on the clock.
That scenario potentially leaves the Giants to wonder about the next tier of quarterbacks, including Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss or Jalen Milroe of Alabama.
Both are currently projected as Day 2 picks. Still, much like Michael Penix, Jr. and Bo Nix, two quarterbacks from last year’s class who were initially viewed as Day 2 picks that found themselves drafted before the first round hit the teens, there is a chance that Dart and Milroe could improve their draft stock.
That said, there is one major concern about Milroe in particular: regardless of what he does in the combine, his pro day and interviews could be hard for him to overcome.
That concern with Milroe is his 8 3⁄4-inch hand size, which is just below the standard 9-inch size NFL teams tend to prefer for their signal callers.
The smaller a quarterback’s hand, the more likely he is to have ball security issues. Unfortunately for Milroe, he had them during his time at Alabama, where as a runner, he recorded 29 fumbles, 24 of which came over the last two seasons.
The last thing this Giants team needs is a turnover machine, and unless the Giants' offensive coaches can counteract this concern, they probably won’t take a chance on him at a position they simply have to get right in the short and long term.