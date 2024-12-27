CBS Sports Has Different QB Solution for Giants in New Mock Draft
Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders? Depending on who you ask/read, it’s a toss-up as to which of these top two quarterback prospects makes the most sense for the New York Giants.
While the Giants brass has already done extensive work on those two quarterbacks (and probably others) ahead of next April’s draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports in his latest mock draft, projects Ward, the University of Miami quarterback, to go to the Giants, who currently hold the No. 1 overall pick.
"Cam Ward would've likely been no better than QB5 in last year's draft class, but he's QB1 in 2024," Wilson said.
"Teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer, but he's made big strides this season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength, but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too."
Ward emerged from the middle of the pack to catapult to the upper echelon of the draft. At the end of the 2023 college season, NFL scouts ranked Ward no better than a mid-to-late-round pick. He was advised to return to college and improve his stock.
Accordingly, Ward withdrew his name from the NFL Draft in January and decided to transfer to Miami. The Hurricanes run a pro-style offense, have a solid offensive line, and have plenty of weapons for Ward to utilize. He led the Canes to a 10-2 record and a berth in a post-season bowl game.
Ward and Miami came up four points short of a berth in the College Football Playoff. They lost to Syracuse in the season 42-38 final game to knock them out of the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.
The gunslinger from West Columbia, Texas, staked the Canes to an early 21-0 lead in the first half, but the defense could not stop Kyle McCord, the only quarterback in the country to throw for more yards than Ward this season.
Had Ward entered the 2024 NFL Draft, he most likely would have almost certainly been behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix, Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix.
He probably would have been grouped with a quarterback like Spencer Rattler, who the New Orleans Saints picked in the fifth round.
Ward grew a lot as a fifth-year senior at Miami. He started the season, and his brief Miami career, against the Florida Gators in a very hostile environment. He went 26-of-35 for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception.
He threw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in the first seven games. His gaudy statistics propelled him into the national spotlight and made him an instant Heisman Trophy Award candidate.
Ward will play in his final collegiate game for the Hurricanes on Saturday in The Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State in Orlando.
The Giants, meanwhile, end their season with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and a road game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley next Sunday.