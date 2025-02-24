Giants Country

Damian Parson's 7-Round New York Giants Mock Draft

Senior draft analyst and co-host of Locked On NFL Draft Damian Parson unveils his seven-round New York Giants mock draft.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Giants helmet rests on the turf before the game between the Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Giants helmet rests on the turf before the game between the Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine starts this week, and there is no better time to drop a mock draft than the present. 

I used Pro Football Focus's mock draft machine to curate a seven-round New York Giants mock draft. Considering team needs, a draft class like this one will help turn the tide for the Giants' future.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

R1: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Everyone knows the biggest need for the New York Giants is a quarterback. Out of the first-round quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders is more likely to fall to the Giants than Cam Ward. 

Sanders will bring precision passing and accuracy to a struggling passing Giants' offense. 

He is accustomed to peppering his star receiver with targets while ensuring the rest of his pass catchers have opportunities to produce. 

Although Sanders might not have the highest physical profile or upside, he will bring stability and settle this Giants' offense down. If he is selected, Giants fans should be excited.

Shavon Revel
Nov 18, 2023; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Regis Velez (84) runs the ball against East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel (28) during the second quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

R2: Shavon Revel, CB, ECU

Once viewed as a first-round lock, Shavon Revel is returning from a torn ACL. When healthy, Revel offers a big frame with long limbs and good speed to match up with various wide receivers. 

He uses his wingspan and length to play with the requisite physicality in the contact window at the line of scrimmage to interrupt the passing offense's timing. 

Revel has good ball skills and a feel for turning to locate the ball as it arrives. 

Pairing him with Deonte Banks will give the Giants' secondary a talented duo to battle with the explosive wide receivers in the NFC East.

Donovan Jackson
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

R3: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson is an offensive lineman with tackle/guard versatility. He was initially graded highly as a guard, but when his teammate Josh Simmons went down for the season, Jackson was thrust into the LT position. 

Despite a rough first start against Abdul Carter, Jackson was stellar all season on the Buckeye's journey to becoming National Champions. 

Jackson displays foot speed, lateral agility, and punch timing to be viewed as a starting offensive tackle. 

He will open running lanes on the ground and bring a physical attitude to the Giants' offensive line.

Jalen Rivers
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) sets up to block in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images

R4: Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami

Like Donovan Jackson, Jalen Rivers brings alignment versatility to the offensive line group. He is a strong puncher with good lateral footwork to stay in front of defenders. 

The former highly-touted high school recruit played roughly 20-30 snaps at guard during the Miami Hurricanes season 2024. 

Double-dipping with offensive linemen brings competition and helps fortify the front lines so that Shedeur Sanders feels comfortable and thrives in the pocket.

Rylie Mills
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills hypes up the crowd during an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R4: Rylie Mills, IDL, Notre Dame 

Rylie Mills is an underrated interior pressure defender. His body composition and physical abilities allow him to mesh well with Dexter Lawrence and create a strong pocket-collapsing duo on the defensive front. 

Mills wins with power and quickness as a pass rusher. He generates a surge into the backfield as a run defender. This is a good value selection to improve the defensive line of the Giants.

Kaden Prather
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) reacts after making a first-half reception against the Southern California Trojans at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

R5: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

The wide receiver should not be viewed as an immediate or urgent need, but adding an athletic, smooth pass catcher with an X-receiver's physical frame never hurts.

Kaden Prather is a good route runner with good hips who can sink and drive out of his breaks. Prather has a great catch radius to extend the target window down the field. 

He'd be a good complement to the run after the catch skill sets of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Raheim Sanders
South Carolina Gamecocks Raheim Sanders (5) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R7: Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

Tyrone Tracy is the RB1 of the Giants' offense. This late in the draft is the perfect to add another ball carrier. Raheim Sanders was one of the top running backs in college football a few seasons ago before getting injured. 

Sanders still displays his open-field speed along with his punishing physicality. He will be a good power/downhill runner to pair with the do-it-all skill set of Tyrone Tracy.

Shamari Simmons
Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) walks on the field before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

R7: Shamari Simmons, CB/SAF, Arizona State

Shamari Simmons is a versatile and instinctive defensive back. He can line up in multiple positions for the defensive secondary, from nickel, outside CB, and safety. 

He flashes enough range to make plays deep down the field with good ball skills. Simmons would fit well within the Giants' defense coverage concepts. 

Published
Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

