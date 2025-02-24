Damian Parson's 7-Round New York Giants Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine starts this week, and there is no better time to drop a mock draft than the present.
I used Pro Football Focus's mock draft machine to curate a seven-round New York Giants mock draft. Considering team needs, a draft class like this one will help turn the tide for the Giants' future.
R1: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Everyone knows the biggest need for the New York Giants is a quarterback. Out of the first-round quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders is more likely to fall to the Giants than Cam Ward.
Sanders will bring precision passing and accuracy to a struggling passing Giants' offense.
He is accustomed to peppering his star receiver with targets while ensuring the rest of his pass catchers have opportunities to produce.
Although Sanders might not have the highest physical profile or upside, he will bring stability and settle this Giants' offense down. If he is selected, Giants fans should be excited.
R2: Shavon Revel, CB, ECU
Once viewed as a first-round lock, Shavon Revel is returning from a torn ACL. When healthy, Revel offers a big frame with long limbs and good speed to match up with various wide receivers.
He uses his wingspan and length to play with the requisite physicality in the contact window at the line of scrimmage to interrupt the passing offense's timing.
Revel has good ball skills and a feel for turning to locate the ball as it arrives.
Pairing him with Deonte Banks will give the Giants' secondary a talented duo to battle with the explosive wide receivers in the NFC East.
R3: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson is an offensive lineman with tackle/guard versatility. He was initially graded highly as a guard, but when his teammate Josh Simmons went down for the season, Jackson was thrust into the LT position.
Despite a rough first start against Abdul Carter, Jackson was stellar all season on the Buckeye's journey to becoming National Champions.
Jackson displays foot speed, lateral agility, and punch timing to be viewed as a starting offensive tackle.
He will open running lanes on the ground and bring a physical attitude to the Giants' offensive line.
R4: Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami
Like Donovan Jackson, Jalen Rivers brings alignment versatility to the offensive line group. He is a strong puncher with good lateral footwork to stay in front of defenders.
The former highly-touted high school recruit played roughly 20-30 snaps at guard during the Miami Hurricanes season 2024.
Double-dipping with offensive linemen brings competition and helps fortify the front lines so that Shedeur Sanders feels comfortable and thrives in the pocket.
R4: Rylie Mills, IDL, Notre Dame
Rylie Mills is an underrated interior pressure defender. His body composition and physical abilities allow him to mesh well with Dexter Lawrence and create a strong pocket-collapsing duo on the defensive front.
Mills wins with power and quickness as a pass rusher. He generates a surge into the backfield as a run defender. This is a good value selection to improve the defensive line of the Giants.
R5: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
The wide receiver should not be viewed as an immediate or urgent need, but adding an athletic, smooth pass catcher with an X-receiver's physical frame never hurts.
Kaden Prather is a good route runner with good hips who can sink and drive out of his breaks. Prather has a great catch radius to extend the target window down the field.
He'd be a good complement to the run after the catch skill sets of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.
R7: Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina
Tyrone Tracy is the RB1 of the Giants' offense. This late in the draft is the perfect to add another ball carrier. Raheim Sanders was one of the top running backs in college football a few seasons ago before getting injured.
Sanders still displays his open-field speed along with his punishing physicality. He will be a good power/downhill runner to pair with the do-it-all skill set of Tyrone Tracy.
R7: Shamari Simmons, CB/SAF, Arizona State
Shamari Simmons is a versatile and instinctive defensive back. He can line up in multiple positions for the defensive secondary, from nickel, outside CB, and safety.
He flashes enough range to make plays deep down the field with good ball skills. Simmons would fit well within the Giants' defense coverage concepts.