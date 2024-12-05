Day 2 and Day 3 Projected Quarterbacks Who Could Fit Giants' System
We all know the names of the potential first-round quarterbacks in the 2025 draft–Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Jalen Milroe.
But who are some names who, if they’re available, could be just as intriguing for the Giants to add on either Day 2 or Day 3?
We give you three names to consider.
Drew Allar, Penn State
Currently viewed as a second-round prospect with first-round, top-ten talent. Allar possesses NFL height, weight, mobility, and arm strength.
He is physically gifted and one of the best players on Penn State's offense. Allar's skill set will mesh well with current head coach Brian Daboll and his offensive scheme.
Daboll has experience with big, toolsy quarterbacks in his previous coaching gigs, like Josh Allen in Buffalo. Allar's game has grown and elevated from last season. He is playing confidently in the new offensive system and trusts his playmakers to make plays when he gives them chances.
Allar throws a catchable football and added more layered/touch throws to his arsenal this season. With his great arm talent, he can drive throws into tight windows when necessary.
Per Pro Football Focus, Allar has ten big-time throws to four turnover-worthy plays, illustrating how he is protecting the football better this season. Unless he has an incredible run through the college football playoffs, Allar's projection remains at the top of Day 2.
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Kurtis Rourke has been a revelation in the Big Ten for Indiana after transferring from Ohio.
He elevated the Hoosiers to the college football playoffs with his efficient quarterback play. Rourke has an NFL build and game of a throwback pocket passer. He thrives on working on time with accuracy and ball placement.
Rourke has functional mobility to move in the pocket and even break the pocket with his legs. Pairing him with the young offensive talent of the Giants can yield positive results.
Rourke's ability to throw with anticipation, touch, and timing will breathe fresh air into this passing attack.
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has quietly played solid football this season. He just accepted his invitation to play at the Senior Bowl at the end of next month.
Leonard has been a dual-threat option all season, with nearly 800 yards rushing to go with over 2,000 yards passing. He is a talented, gritty, and tough player.
The senior is willing to do whatever to help his offense succeed. Notre Dame does not have a great wide receiving core, so placing Leonard in Daboll's offense has potential.
He projects as an early Day 3 prospect right now with a late Day 2 upside. Leonard will bring a similar skill set as former Giants QB Daniel Jones but with a tougher mindset.
Daboll can open the playbook to utilize Leonard's athleticism and running ability to keep opposing defenses honest. If the Giants decide to improve the roster around the quarterback position before selecting their quarterback, Leonard is an option for them later in the draft.
The experience and toughness help quarterbacks transition to the NFL, like Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos. In the right situation, Leonard can be an impact player in the NFL.