Defensive Players to Watch for Giants at NFL Combine

Damian Parson has a list of defensive players that the New York Giants could be interested in.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; General view of the podiums at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; General view of the podiums at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here, and the prospects are ready to be tested both in skill and knowledge by interested teams. And with each team having its specific list of needs, let’s look at some potential prospects from the defensive side of the ball that might draw the interest of the New York Giants.

Cornerbacks

Nohl Williams
Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams, Cal

Nohl Williams is a talented physical coverage defender who has fallen under the radar. Williams is the type of cornerback the Giants can use opposite Deonte Banks. He possesses the requisite ball skills to generate/force turnovers. 

Williams is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick; his testing can cement that. The Giants need to add more physicality and attitude to their cornerback room. Keep an eye on Williams during the Defensive back portion of the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Dorian Strong
Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) tackles Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Strong is another physical corner that is good in size. He went to Mobile and gave the receivers everything they could handle. He brought the physicality from the start of one-on-one. 

Strong's opportunity to raise awareness of his game will be a storyline to watch. Currently, sitting with a late day-two projection. 

He needs a strong showing in the athletic testing to prove he can match up with any style wide receiver. Again, changing the attitude in the Giants' secondary is a must this offseason. 

BJ Adams
Iowa State Cyclones running back Carson Hansen (26) drives for a touchdown around UCF Knights defensive back BJ Adams (0) during the first quarter in the week-8 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / NIrmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BJ Adams, UCF

B.J. Adams epitomizes toughness, grit, and playing with a chip on his shoulder. UCF isn't known for defensive prospects, but Adams has the length/wingspan and mentality to be an effective starting outside cornerback. 

His performance in Mobile at the Senior Bowl was the first step in showing the NFL teams his value. Adams should be on the Giants' radar because of his prowess as a man coverage corner with zone abilities. 

Interior Defensive Line

Jordan Burch
Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch, right, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, center, and inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher work out during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Burch, Oregon

Jordan Burch is expected to test like a freak athlete. He fits what the Giants' defensive line needs alongside Dexter Lawrence. Burch can be the pocket-pushing 3-technique or 4i interior defensive lineman to create havoc for opposing offensive lines. 

With Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns as the top three disruptors on the front seven, adding Burch can elevate this front higher among their peers. Burch needs a strong week after battling injuries during his final season in college. 

Alfred Collins
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alfred Collins, Texas

Alfred Collins is an underrated defensive lineman who will improve your run defense. Collins plays with good power at the point of attack and quickness off the snap. 

His movement skills during field drills will be watched closely to see how fluid of a mover he is. Collins can play beside Lawrence to cause issues in the rushing game for offenses. 

His weight and ten-yard split during the forty will be key components to his 2025 NFL Draft stock.

Safeties

Dante Trader Jr.
Oct 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and Maryland Terrapins defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) go for the ball during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Dante Trader Jr. is an alignment-versatile defender in coverage. He is a good matchup against pass-catching tight ends. 

Trader is a plus-one in the box as a run defender. Although he is a lesser-named prospect in this class, his tape is good. 

He can complement the Giants' safety room well while adding some playmaking on the football. 

Kitan Crawford
Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford (21) runs down the field during the Senior Night celebration ahead the Longhorns' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kitan Crawford, Texas

Kiitan Crawford is another safety with positional versatility. Crawford is an instinctive defender with a strong click/close, thanks to his downhill burst/acceleration. 

Whether in man or zone, he has the chops to take the football away or simply trigger to the catch point and dislodge the ball from the receiver's body. Crawford would be a nice addition to the Giants' defense. 

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

