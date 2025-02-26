Defensive Players to Watch for Giants at NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here, and the prospects are ready to be tested both in skill and knowledge by interested teams. And with each team having its specific list of needs, let’s look at some potential prospects from the defensive side of the ball that might draw the interest of the New York Giants.
Cornerbacks
Nohl Williams, Cal
Nohl Williams is a talented physical coverage defender who has fallen under the radar. Williams is the type of cornerback the Giants can use opposite Deonte Banks. He possesses the requisite ball skills to generate/force turnovers.
Williams is projected to be a Day 2 draft pick; his testing can cement that. The Giants need to add more physicality and attitude to their cornerback room. Keep an eye on Williams during the Defensive back portion of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Strong is another physical corner that is good in size. He went to Mobile and gave the receivers everything they could handle. He brought the physicality from the start of one-on-one.
Strong's opportunity to raise awareness of his game will be a storyline to watch. Currently, sitting with a late day-two projection.
He needs a strong showing in the athletic testing to prove he can match up with any style wide receiver. Again, changing the attitude in the Giants' secondary is a must this offseason.
BJ Adams, UCF
B.J. Adams epitomizes toughness, grit, and playing with a chip on his shoulder. UCF isn't known for defensive prospects, but Adams has the length/wingspan and mentality to be an effective starting outside cornerback.
His performance in Mobile at the Senior Bowl was the first step in showing the NFL teams his value. Adams should be on the Giants' radar because of his prowess as a man coverage corner with zone abilities.
Interior Defensive Line
Jordan Burch, Oregon
Jordan Burch is expected to test like a freak athlete. He fits what the Giants' defensive line needs alongside Dexter Lawrence. Burch can be the pocket-pushing 3-technique or 4i interior defensive lineman to create havoc for opposing offensive lines.
With Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns as the top three disruptors on the front seven, adding Burch can elevate this front higher among their peers. Burch needs a strong week after battling injuries during his final season in college.
Alfred Collins, Texas
Alfred Collins is an underrated defensive lineman who will improve your run defense. Collins plays with good power at the point of attack and quickness off the snap.
His movement skills during field drills will be watched closely to see how fluid of a mover he is. Collins can play beside Lawrence to cause issues in the rushing game for offenses.
His weight and ten-yard split during the forty will be key components to his 2025 NFL Draft stock.
Safeties
Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
Dante Trader Jr. is an alignment-versatile defender in coverage. He is a good matchup against pass-catching tight ends.
Trader is a plus-one in the box as a run defender. Although he is a lesser-named prospect in this class, his tape is good.
He can complement the Giants' safety room well while adding some playmaking on the football.
Kitan Crawford, Texas
Kiitan Crawford is another safety with positional versatility. Crawford is an instinctive defender with a strong click/close, thanks to his downhill burst/acceleration.
Whether in man or zone, he has the chops to take the football away or simply trigger to the catch point and dislodge the ball from the receiver's body. Crawford would be a nice addition to the Giants' defense.