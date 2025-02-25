Offensive Players to Watch for Giants at NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is here, and the prospects are ready to be tested both in skill and knowledge by interested teams. And with each team having its specific list of needs, let’s look at some potential prospects from the offensive side of the ball that might draw the interest of the New York Giants.
Quarterbacks
Will Howard, Ohio State
The last time we saw Will Howard, he was hoisting the National Championship trophy after leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to get over the proverbial late-season winning hump.
Howard is a physically gifted passer with plus-level mobility/athleticism. If he decides to be a full participant this week at the combine, Howard has the chance to elevate his draft stock, and Giants' fans should keep a close eye on the rising signal caller.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
After the 2025 Reese Senior Bowl practices, Jaxson Dart's name began to buzz like a colony of bees. Was it completely warranted? Maybe not, but he is a talented prospect who can develop into a starting quarterback.
The physical tools are there, and he produced them at a high clip in college. The combination is another chance for Dart to separate himself from that non-NFL offense at Ole Miss. I believe he is a Day 2 prospect, and the Giants should monitor his progress throughout the week in Indianapolis.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe is the most toolsy quarterback prospect in the draft. He combines elite rushing ability with a strong arm to make all of the throws.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has experience with the toolsy signal caller, who is not the most polished of the lot.
If Milroe runs the forty-yard dash, he can catapult himself back into the discussion for QB3 behind Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, but neither of them will be throwing at the combine.
Offensive Line
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Ersery is a physical and powerful blocking offensive tackle. He had a solid week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, and the combine will be a nice opportunity to display his ability to play tackle at a starting level.
The field drills will be important to his draft stock. He must display lateral agility and footwork to move and handle various rushers.
The Giants' offensive line has to find the best five linemen for the foreseeable future. Ersery has the requisite abilities and strength to impact this front line.
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
After Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending leg injury, his teammate Donovan Jackson rose to the occasion. Jackson showcased good foot quickness and lateral agility at tackle.
His versatility is a great reason for teams to be high on him as a prospect. Jackson can fill two roles and bring stability to a struggling offensive line. Giants' fans and decision-makers should be dialed into how Jackson performs during interviews, medicals, and on-field workouts.
Wide Receivers
Kaden Prather, Maryland
Prather found himself in my latest 2025 Giants' NFL Mock Draft. Prather has a real opportunity to raise his stock and climb the ranks in a lackluster wide receiver class.
He adds the size and athleticism to be a contributing X-receiver. The Giants will need a late day-two or early day-three receiver to supplement their current roster.
Under the brightest lights, Prather will need a strong forty time and vertical jumps to set the tone before hitting the field drills. If all goes well, his name can be on the rise after a week in the Indianapolis Colts house.
Savion Williams, TCU
Williams is a freak athlete on tape. According to Bruce Feldman's (The Athletic) "Freak List," Williams aligned all over TCU's offensive formations. The possibilities are enticing if he can round out into a full-time receiver.
Like Prather, he boasts the size and athleticism combination teams drool over at the X-receiver position. Meeting the testing expectations is always challenging for this young man, but Williams's biggest hurdle will be displaying improved hands and concentration as a pass catcher.
If so, be on the lookout for him to make a name for himself and force teams to reconsider how high he will be drafted.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor, like Savion Williams, is a "Freaks List" member. He has a track background from high school. Ayomanor is a big-frame, strong-bodied receiver who aligns at all three positions.
Testing will be huge for him because some question his top-end speed. However, route-running separation creation and ball skills are where Ayomanor thrives. Like the previous receivers listed, Ayomanor will pair nicely with Malik Nabers.