Deion Sanders Denies He Wants to Be Part of a “Package Deal” With Son, Shedeur Sanders
Although the New York Giants 2024 season still has a few more weeks to go, already talk about the 2025 draft has cranked up, with Giants fans that are interested in which quarterback the team might be looking to draft.
One such prospect is University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who per multiple early mock drafts, figures to be one of if not the first pick off the board.
Although the final draft order isn’t set, the Giants, who prior to their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft, are certainly in a position to land Sanders if the Las Vegas Raiders, who also need a franchise quarterback and who currently hold the first overall pick, decide to go in an unexpectedly different direction.
One of the things to keep an eye on with Sanders is the role his father and head coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders, plays in the process.
“Coach Prime” has already gone on record as saying he will intervene if a team that he feels doesn’t offer the best atmosphere and chance for success drafts his son, saying he would intervene behind the scenes.
However, Sanders, during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, seemed to dial that back a bit, acknowledging that a team that has fallen on hard times this year is obviously in the best position to draft his son, even if the situation isn’t as stable as maybe he’d like it to be.
Sanders’s goal for his son is simple.
"The goal is to [be drafted] before I did,” he told Eisen. “And he is gonna eclipse that because I was the fifth pick. He is certainly going to be one or two or whatever he is going to be. So that is what he wants."
Sanders also shot down rumors of him potentially leaving Colorado to accompany his son to the NFL.
"I have not spoken to anyone about a package deal,” he said. ”We are trying to work something out here as you speak. I am not going to lie about that.
"I have one of the best, if not the best AD [Athletic Director] in the country in Rick George. I am confident that we are going to get something done, to keep me here so we can bring this wonderful city a National Championship and I can put my face on top of that mountain."
At the end of the day, Sanders just wants for his son and for two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is also projected to be a top three draft pick, to be happy with whatever team picks them.
"I just want them happy, in the right situation to soar,” he said.