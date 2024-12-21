Giants Country

Is a Move to Guard in Giants OL Evan Neal’s Future?

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo wouldn’t say so directly--but he also didn’t close the door.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Evan Neal of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Evan Neal of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As far as New York Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is concerned, Evan Neal is the team’s starting right tackle. 

At least as of this week and perhaps the rest of the season. But beyond that? Well, let’s just say that Bricillo didn’t exactly close the door on the possibility of Neal moving to guard in the future. 

“Evan's doing a great job doing exactly what he is asked,” Bricillo told reporters Friday after repeatedly being asked about the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft.

“He is proven at the right tackle spot, and we'll keep working at it and see where we'll go from there.”

But Bricillo, who came to the Giants with a reputation for promoting versatility among his offensive linemen, admitted that the former Alabama product, who played guard in college, “has the capability” of being versatile at this level.

“I think you wanna see what his best position is, and we're playing through that to determine that,” Bricillo said. “So he's playing right tackle and tomorrow's promise to no one. We'll just get through today.”

This offseason, the Giants will need to decide whether to exercise the option year in Neal’s rookie contract, something they’re probably not going to do given the rocky path Neal’s pro career has taken due to injuries and inconsistencies in his performance.

Injuries put any plans Bricillo might have had to cross-train Neal at guard this past offseason on the back burner. The offensive lineman suffered a setback this past spring in his return from ankle surgery, keeping him off the field until deep into the team’s training camp.

By then, the focus shifted to getting Neal caught up so he could contribute during the season.

In addition to needing to get fully healthy again, Neal had to play catch-up in learning the techniques Bricillo teaches. 

Since returning to the lineup after spending the first nine games on the bench, Neal has had mixed results. He has shown more prowess as a run blocker, which has always been a strength.

However, inconsistency with his pass-blocking technique has seen him land on the ground a little too often.

“As a coach, there are things I've gotta do better,” Bricillo said. “As a player, Evan's got things he's gotta do better. As the o-line, we've got things you gotta do better.”

Still, it is notable that neither Bricillo nor head coach Brian Daboll slammed the door shut on a potential move or at least cross-training for Neal at guard.  

“I'd say that we move a lot of people around,” Daboll said on Friday after twice trying to deflect questions about trying Neal at guard in these last three games. 

“But we're really focused on him playing right tackle this game. But you never know.” 

So are they saying there is a chance of Neal moving to guard at some point, especially with Jermaine Eluemunor having played so well at right tackle before he had to move over to the left side to plug the hole left by Andrew Thomas’s season-ending foot injury earlier in the year?

“Evan Neal is the starting right tackle for the New York Football Giants,” Bricillo emphasized. “Like any offensive lineman, we hope players have versatility. 

“You hope a guy can do other things 'cause sometimes you only get seven to a game depending upon what things are going nowadays. So you need versatility--you don't want to be a one-hole player in this league.”  

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

