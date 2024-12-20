Early 2025 Salary Cap Projections Revealed – How Much Will the Giants Have?
The 2025 NFL salary cap won’t be officially set until sometime in February, but already, there are a few details that have come out regarding what every NFL team, including the New York Giants, might be looking at for the upcoming league year.
According to the NFL Network, the 2025 cap is projected to be between $265 million and $275 million. That means teams could expect a $9.6 million to $19.6 million increase from this year’s $255.4 million.
In the best-case scenario, the $19.6 million would not come close to the $30 million windfall teams were pleasantly surprised to get last year when the league’s new television deals kicked in.
So where would the Giants stand given these estimates? Again, it must be noted that the actual cap space is fluid and will be impacted by bonuses paid out, credits given for incentives not reached, escalators, carryover, and more.
Over the Cap, which has estimated the 2025 cap to be $272.5 million, has the Giants with $57.26 million in space.
The Giants, who have $218,176,778 committed to 40 contracts next year, could see that total rise by about $3-$4 million if the best-case scenario plays out.
The Giants’ major free agents include linebacker Azeez Ojualri, safety Jason Pinnock, and receiver Darius Slayton.
The Giants will have to use some of their cap space to add a bridge quarterback, regardless of what they do in the draft. There’s also a very good chance they'll splurge on a veteran cornerback.
