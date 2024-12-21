Giants Place Linebackers Bobby Okereke, Patrick Johnson on IR
The New York Giants placed inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, two moves that are season-ending for each player and which were expected.
Okereke, who last year didn’t miss a single practice or game snap, has been bothered by what’s been reported as a herniated disc in his back.
It’s unknown if he will need surgery to repair the issue, but it looks as though the linebacker/defensive captain is looking to see if rest and treatment will be enough to avoid a procedure.
Okereke finishes his second season as a Giant with 93 tackles, third on the team behind fellow linebacker Micah McFadden (102) and rookie safety Tyler Nubin (97).
Okereke also recorded six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The exact nature of Johnson’s knee injury is unknown as is whether he’ll need surgery. Usually though players who land on IR with a knee injury need some sort of procedure, though again, nothing has been said to that effect.
The Giants filled one of the open roster spots by signing defensive back Raheem Layne from their practice squad.
Layne, a safety who has thus far only contributed on special teams for the Giants, gives them a little more depth at a position where they recently lost Nubin for the season and where Dane Belton has been banged up.
The Giants also elevated outside linebacker Boogie Basham and offensive tackle Tyre Phillips from their practice squad (standard elevations) for their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.