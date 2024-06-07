ESPN Makes Grim Forecast for Giants' 2025 Draft Slot
Will it be déjà vu for Big Blue in the 2025 NFL Draft?
That’s what ESPN is predicting for the New York Giants, who had the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft. Using their Football Power Index to predict the 2025 NFL draft order in which they simulated the outcome of the 2024 NFL season 10,000 times, ESPN concluded that the Giants, in 2025, will again be picking sixth overall, the five teams ahead of them being New England, Carolina, Denver, Tennessee, and Washington.
ESPN also gave the Giants an average draft position of 9.8, a 5.8% chance to earn the No.1 pick, 32.4 percent for a top-five pick, and 60.9% for a top-ten selection. Essentially, they're expecting the Giants to be a bad team again in 2024.
The Giants are tied for the sixth-hardest strength of schedule this upcoming season, with an opponent winning percentage of .516 in 2023 and a combined record of 149-140.
They have two favorable matchups in Weeks 1 and 2, at home against the Vikings and on the road in Washington. However, Weeks 3-8 are brutal as they’ll face teams such as Dallas, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Seattle and Pittsburgh. That stretch is likely driving ESPN’s glum-looking forecast.
Last season, the Giants, who finished 6-11, were, at one point, in a position to finish with the second overall pick in the draft.
However, they went on a three-game winning streak as led by Tommy DeVito, which knocked them down to the sixth overall spot and ended up ruining their chances at getting the franchise quarterback they might have wanted, considering three quarterbacks came off the board before the Giants even had a chance to go on the clock.
Rather than reach or trade down, the Giants stayed put and selected receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick. Meanwhile, after New York made that pick, three more quarterbacks went off the board in the first round.
If ESPN’s projection comes to fruition, the Giants would be in a much better position to get a franchise quarterback if they decide to move on from incumbent Daniel Jones, as barring a trade, all of the teams in front of them have franchise quarterbacks.
Then again, if the Giants are picking that high in the draft order again, that means the Giants nation is in for another long and disappointing year.