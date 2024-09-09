Finding Giants: Week 2 College Football Prospects Who Helped Their Stock
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season was loaded with big-time performances by familiar and unfamiliar faces. We saw young stars shining bright under the spotlight, including some who are certain to cross the New York Giants’ radar at positions of projected need.
Here are five standout 2025 NFL Draft prospects from Week 2.
QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
One of the biggest risers through two weeks of play is LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier. He stacked strong performances in back-to-back weeks. Against Nichols, Nussmeier went 27-37 for 302 yards passing and six touchdowns.
His arm talent, accuracy, ball placement, and mental toughness are worth tracking throughout the 2024 college football season. Right now, Nussmeier is building a strong case for himself.
QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
In back-to-back seasons Quinn Ewers has faced a top team and rose to the occasion. Against Michigan, he was as dialed in as I’ve seen him. He played with tremendous poise and control of the offense.
Ewers made plays with his legs to evade pressure and get the ball to his weapons. He was 24-36 for 246 passing yards and three touchdowns. Performances like this can push a prospect up draft boards if he is consistent.
IDL Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offensive line were terrorized by Nebraska DL Ty Robinson from the opening drive Saturday night. Robinson had a great impact to disrupt the Buffaloes’ offense.
He finished the game with four pressures, a pass breakup/batted pass, and a sack. He displayed good quickness, power, and strength to reset the line of scrimmage and walk OL back into the pocket.
The 6-foot-6 310-pound defensive lineman would pair well with Dexter Lawrence II to create a brick wall between the tackles for opposing offenses to game plan for.
RB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
The New York Giants rushing attack was pedestrian against the Minnesota Vikings’ defense. While the offensive line’s run blocking was a big part of that, the Giants running back room currently lacks size, physicality, and strength.
Arkansas star running back Ja’Quinden Jackson is coming off a strong performance where he outplayed Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon. Jackson carried the ball 24 times for 149 yards and three rushing touchdowns. His blend of size, burst, and quickness gave the Cowboys fits Saturday afternoon.
A running back of his ability and physical build would be a welcomed sight in the Giants’ backfield. He will improve their red zone and short-yard efficiency with his ability to drive and move the pile between the tackles.
CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Everyone knows Travis Hunter plays both sides of the ball, wide receiver and cornerback. In this instance, I’m highlighting his work at cornerback in the loss to Nebraska. Hunter was targeted four times allowing three receptions for seven total yards.
He was blanketing the Cornhusker’s receivers. Hunter offers a high ceiling and floor as a coverage defender due to his great athleticism, instincts, and ball skills.
Through two games, he has surrendered only 21 yards in coverage—the epitome of lockdown defense. Pairing him with Giants cornerback Deonte Banks would potentially create a nice young talented tandem to build around for years to come.