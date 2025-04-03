New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Marcus Mbow's athletic ability is among his best assets.
Marcus Mbow, OL
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 303 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Purdue
- Hand Size: 10 ½”
- Arm Length: 32”
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.67s
A former three-star recruit out of Wauwatosa East High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was the seventh recruit from his state and the 77th overall offensive tackle recruit during the 2021 cycle.
Mbow started 32 of 36 games through college and was a Second-Team Freshman All-American as a right guard. He’s played 668 snaps at right guard and 1,167 at right tackle.
Mbow allowed just 51 pressures over 1,092 pass-blocking snaps, and he had just four sacks allowed. Marcus Mbow participated in the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and was reportedly a New York Giants pre-draft visit.
Strengths
- Solid overall height
- Feather feet
- Very good athlete with good agility and change of direction
- Excellent closing burst and control as a mover
- Excellent reactive quickness and athletic ability
- Fluid hips to open/close
- Very explosive out of his stance
- Solid overall play strength and lower leg drive
- Good quick feet to position himself – frames blocks well
- Good overall pass protector who wins with positioning
- Lightning quick jump-set and vertical set
- Elite recovery to transition off hammer to looper on twists/stunts
- Heavy hands into contact as run blocker
- Excellent angle discernment into contact as a run blocker
- Quickly fires out of stance – good overall run blocker
- Moves well with offensive line unit as a zone blocker
- Smooth operator in space – weapon as a screen blocker
- Provides good force into contact
- Very smart and aware in the trenches
- Elite hustle through the whistle – very aggressive player
- There’s some positional versatility, although his arm length may hurt his ability to play tackle
Weaknesses
- Underweight – looks small for an offensive lineman
- Only 32” arms, short arms for an OL, especially an OT
- Must play with a lower center of gravity – especially due to lack of mass
- Hand timing/placement are still a work in progress
- Play strength is only solid – anchor could be a problem against elite competition
- Could be more patient in pass protection
- Does have elite recovery vs. twists/stunts BUT does get baited too far out of position
- Has not played OG since 2022 – likely where he will play in NFL
Summary
Marcus Mbow is an undersized offensive lineman with short arms, but he overcomes those physical deficiencies with athleticism, intelligence, and competitive toughness.
He’s very nimble and quick on his feet, with an explosive nature to his game. He takes good angles of attack with elite adjustment ability, due to his ability to open his hips and his controlled movement skills.
Although he hasn’t played guard since 2022, that may be his likely destination when he turns pro. However, Mbow must improve his anchor in pass protection, and could stand to be more patient and use his hands more effectively.
Overall, his athletic ability can be an asset, but he must iron parts of his game out while adding more sand in his pants if he’s going to be successful in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.23