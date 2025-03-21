Giants Among Five NFL Teams with "Most Work to Do" Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the scouting combine that the roster would look quite different in a matter of weeks once the team went through free agency. While he has definitely taken steps to improve certain areas, the biggest improvement that was needed remains unsettled.
Of course, that is the quarterback spot, where only Tomy DeVito is under contract with the team. Since the Giants could not land Matthew Stafford in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, they have been linked to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston.
Despite doing due diligence in the veteran quarterback market, the Giants are no closer as of this writing to landing a solution. This is why SI.com's Gilberto Manzano ranked them among the top five teams as having the most work to do before next month’s draft.
Manzano, who ranked the Giants second out of the five, notes that while the Giants could find their starting quarterback in the draft, they’re unlikely to land Miami’s Cam Ward, who has emerged in recent weeks as the top prospect at the position.
Manzano added that while Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is an option, NFL opinions about the young signal caller appear to have cooled down.
In addition to the quarterback, Manzano pointed to the needs of the offensive line’s interior, right end, and receiver.
While we agree that the Giants need depth on the offensive line, they must also determine their starting right guard from a small candidate pool that includes Jake Kubas, Aaron Stinnie, Greg Van Roten, and potentially Evan Neal if he can make the crossover. We disagree with the need for tight end and receiver.
At tight end, the Giants have Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, two guys who can help in both the running and passing games.
The team also re-signed Chris Manhertz, who primarily handled blocking assignments for them. At this moment, the tight end doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to the glaring need as the offensive line.
The same can be said about receiver. The Giants re-signed Darius Slayton, their WR2 last year, to a three-year deal to join a group including Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson. If they can get Jalin Hyatt moving in the right direction, that would give them a four-deep receiver lineup.
Manzano is spot on with his assessment of the Giants’ defense. It received many upgrades from front to back, especially in the back end, which was a weakness last season.
Overall, the Giants roster does look different and, in a number of cases, better than the one that limped to a franchise-worst 3-14 mark last year.
But without what Schoen has called “the most important position” on a football team being settled, and given how hard it is to find someone like Eli Manning, who gave the Giants 16 years of reliable service, the Giants do indeed have a lot of work still remaining leading up to the draft.