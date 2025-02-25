Giants Country

Giants Get Their Quarterback in On SI Publisher Mock Draft

With the third pick in the On SI Publishers mock draft, the New York Giants select...

Patricia Traina

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Regardless of what the New York Giants do in free agency regarding their quarterback situation, they still need to think ahead.

That is exactly what I did in the annual On SI publisher’s mock draft, in which I ensured that the Giants got their man.

That man is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the pick that, as of right now–and I say “as of right now” because I don't think this same scenario will happen in real time– was the best fit for the Giants at No. 3. 

Cam Ward
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As I wrote in the mock draft analysis, “The Giants need more than just a quarterback; they need the right quarterback to fit their system. In Ward, they get a guy with both a cannon for an arm and the mobility to execute the Giants' quarterback runs in their playbook.” 

Interestingly, this mock draft didn’t unfold how scores of others published this draft season have gone. Tennessee Titans On SI publisher Noah Strackbein plucked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders off the board with the draft's first pick–that much I anticipated might occur.

But the curve ball came with Cleveland Browns On SI publisher Brendan Gulick’s selection of Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the second overall pick.

Those two selections meant that the Giants had Ward, Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, and Penn State edge Abdul Carter available for selection. 

I’ll confess: I almost went with Hunter because while I think Carter would be a great addition, the Giants cornerback position is a little more in dire straits depth-wise than the edge rusher group.

But in the end, the quarterback was the right move given where the Giants currently stand, even though I have my doubts that Ward will fall to the Giants in real-time. 

Check out the entire mock draft with its accompanying analysis for each pick.

Mock away!

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

