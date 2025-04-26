Giants GM Joe Schoen Explains Why Team Chose Jaxson Dart Ahead of Shedeur Sanders
The New York Giants had no time for the son of "Prime Time."
One of the most shocking developments of the 2025 NFL Draft was that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, regularly projected to go in the top ten of this year’s draft, remained on the board after the first three rounds.
Sanders, the son of CU head coach and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, had been projected to go to the Giants and was a popular choice for the top pick in many mock drafts.
When that didn’t happen, some anticipated that the Giants might trade back into the first round to grab Sander. But New York had other ideas, as while they did trade back into the bottom of the first round, they grabbed Mississippi thrower Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick.
"We went through an extensive process, and we moved up for Jaxson," Giants general manager Schoen said.
"At the end of the day, when we went through the process and we ranked them, this is how we had them ranked. Jaxson, we felt the value matched up with where we were."
Head coach Brian Daboll shot down a report that their meeting with Sanders didn't go well.
"Yeah, I'd say we had good meetings with all the guys that came in here on 30 visits. Quarterback meetings were productive, and we're happy with (quarterback) Jaxson (Dart)," Daboll said.
Dart was the second of two quarterbacks chosen in the draft’s opening round after Cam Ward of Miami went first overall to the Titans. Then on Day 2, quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Tyler Shough (Louisville), and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) were all selected.
Despite a decorated collegiate career that ended with him winning the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year title, Sanders remains one of the most polarizing prospects of the 2025 draft.
Potential destinations for Sanders included the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, each of whom held top 10 picks when Thursday night's festivities kicked off.
Cleveland, however, traded the second overall pick in a deal with Jacksonville, which used it to take Travis Hunter, Sanders' two-way teammate from Boulder. The Browns then chose Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham in their new spot at No. 5 while Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. went to the Saints four choices later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also passed on a quarterback in the opening round and before too long, the round ended with Sanders still on the board. So too did the Raiders.
The fall is no doubt disappointing for Sanders, who figures to go at somepoint in Day 3. It's up to him to use any disappointment as motivation to prove those who passed over him multiple times they were wrong in their judgement.
