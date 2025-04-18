Giants Go Best Available in New "On SI" Publisher’s Mock Draft
Although the New York Giants are taking advantage of these final few days before the 2025 NFL draft to add to their intell on the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, in the second iteration of the On SI NFL publishers’ round one mock draft, the Giants go best available with the third overall pick.
As anticipated, the Titans and Browns selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with the first and second picks, respectively. The Giants' next pick was spent on the best available player, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
“A team can never have too many pass rushers, and in adding Penn State’s Abdul Carter to a group already consisting of Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns, the Giants get a much-needed boost who should be capable of harassing some of the playoff-caliber quarterbacks on their schedule this year,” was my reasoning for selecting Carter.
“Carter can line up on the outside or off-ball and has had success with blitzing, which should allow Giants’ defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to unlock new layers of his defense.”
Indeed. Adding Carter to a pass rush that already includes defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and outside linebackers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux could allow for some creative defensive pass rush packages akin to the old NASCAR package the Giants famously ran during the Steve Spagnuolo days.
Carter’s prior ability as an off-ball linebacker also gives him some position flexibility if they want to drop him into coverage in the nickel.
So, while the Giants need a franchise quarterback, if general manager Joe Schoen’s statement about not forcing a pick holds true and Carter is on the board, that would make the most sense.
