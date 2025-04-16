Giants Grab Offenisve Lineman in Round 1 Draft Swap
As New York Giants fans are engulfed in draft season, every analyst has a prediction about what will occur when the Giants are on the clock.
The truth is that Joe Schoen's moves this offseason have placed the Giants in a position where all possibilities are on the board in the draft, making it more difficult for prognosticators to predict which way they will go with the third pick.
In his first-round forecast of the 2025 draft, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicts that the Giants will trade with the Carolina Panthers for the eighth pick.
They may be drafted lower this year. The reason is simple: no pressing need remains for the 2025 season.
Anyone that people believe would be an upgrade is only predictive and would not be validated until that player can showcase their abilities in the NFL.
The few immediate needs were addressed in free agency when they signed cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland to bolster their secondary. They added two veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, to upgrade the position and elevate their offense.
They re-signed guard Greg Van Roten and signed two backup tackles, Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III, with starting experience to facilitate Evan Neall’s possible move to guard.
They also signed three starting defensive linemen to bolster a porous run defense. They could go any way they wanted in the draft, including trading down.
The problem with Benjamin’s first-round forecast is that he identifies the Giants as a potential seller by saying they traded the number three pick down five spots to eight, but he never reveals what the team received from a legitimate drop.
It is impossible to know whether it was a good or bad trade. Did the Giants receive the Panthers’ third-round pick (No. 74) and a future second? Did they get more, or was it less? The unknown value of the haul makes it challenging to assess the need to trade down.
Benjamin's pick for the Giants is equally interesting. He mocked LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, a prospect whose height and short arms were questioned because of what is normally acceptable at the position.
As a result, many believe that his best position in the NFL will be inside at guard. However, is it worth taking him at eight if his future is at guard when other elite prospects are at their position on the board?
Both elite-level tight ends, Michigan’s Colston Loveland, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, and Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillian, were still available in Benjamin’s mock.
However, the true miss was not selecting a defensive player because several other high-level edge rushers and defensive linemen were also available, such as Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, whom many people think is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft.
Getting back to Benjamin’s pick of Campbell, there is no guarantee that Campbell would beat out Evan Neal in an open competition at guard. Furthermore, Jermaine Eluemunor seems to be entrenched at right tackle.
The left side is set with Thomas and Runyun, so if they were to select Campbell, that would definitely be a look towards 2026–and even then, the Giants would need to assess the continuity of the unit versus the potential upgrade that he may provide.
Again, without knowing any of the details of the trade, it felt rushed and unplanned. And while the election does fill a need, it is not a critical one, nor is it the best value.
The prospects on the interior offensive line are abundant in this draft, and several highly effective starters will be taken on day two and even day three of the draft.
History has shown that this is not the case on the defensive line and at the defensive back. While we can hold off on our grades for the trade because we do not know the details, this will get us a C+ grade.
