Giants Kick Off Day 3 of NFL Draft By Selecting RB Cam Skattebo
The New York Giants continued to shore up the depth of their football team by starting Day 3 of the draft on the offense.
The Giants selected Arizona running back Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick in the draft. Skattebo is projected to be the future running mate for Tyrone Tracy, Jr. in the team’s committee approach once they move on from Devin Singletary after this year when the last of his guaranteed money is paid out.
Skattebo, in this year’s very deep running back class, is your classic “Swiss army knife” in that he not only can run, but he’s good as a receiver out of the backfield, and he can contribute on special teams.
As a runner, he among draftable running backs in yards after contact (1,202, an average of 4.09), a sign that he’s a tough runner who doesn’t go down so easily. His 103 missed forced tackles behind Ashton Jeantry, and he tied for fourth with rushes of 10+ yards (45).
As a receiver, he ranked as PFF’s among the draftables.
Skattebo plays with an aggressive and reckless style that he might need to tone down a bit to ensure he has a long NFL career. His 12.3 yards average ranked him second among the 13 running backs with at least 20 receptions last season.
In four seasons (two with the Sun Devils and two with Sacramento), Skattebo finished with two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns (2022 and 2024), his 2024 season seeing him reach career highs in yards (1,712), rushing attempts (294), rushing touchdowns (21), and missed forced tackles (103).
Skattebo also finished with 10 career fumbles (four last year) and only five career drops.
